The Wedding Singer Turns 24! See the Cast of the Hit Comedy Classic Then and Now

For the past two decades, Sandler has had huge success in his career, particularly in comedies such as The Longest Yard, Click and Grown Ups. His production company, Happy Madison Productions, is currently in a film deal with Netflix, and has released several films since the deal was made in 2014.

Most recently, Sandler starred in Uncut Gems, a departure from his usual comedic characters, and garnered critical acclaim for the role. He and his wife Jacqueline Titone have two daughters.