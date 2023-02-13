'The Wedding Singer' Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting

The Wedding Singer is celebrating its silver anniversary!

The beloved comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore turns 25 on Monday, which has many fans wondering if they will be treated to another team-up from the comedic duo anytime soon.

In the 1998 film — which marked the first film Sandler, 56, and Barrymore, 47, starred in together — Sandler played Robbie Hart, a down-on-his-luck wedding singer in 1985 who is left at the altar by his longtime girlfriend Linda (Angela Featherstone), leading him to stop believing in love.

Enter Julia Sullivan, a bright-eyed young woman Robbie meets at a wedding gig where she is a waitress. The two hit it off immediately and become close friends, but their platonic dynamic quickly turns into something more. One big problem? Julia's engagement to the nightmarish Glenn Gulia (Matthew Glave), not to mention Robbie still being hung up on Linda.

Of course, Robbie and Julia eventually find their way to happily ever after — thanks to an in-flight love song and a little help from Billy Idol, playing himself — but what happens next?

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer (1998). Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

While Sandler and Barrymore haven't said much in the way of a sequel to The Wedding Singer, they have opened up over the years about their love of working together on the film plus their later projects, 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

Recently, Sandler appeared on Barrymore's eponymous talk show, where they chatted about the rom-com that would go on to inspire a Broadway musical. During their reunion they revealed that the song Robbie sings to Julia on the plane, "Grow Old with You," wasn't heard by the actress before they filmed the scene.

"I wasn't allowed to sing 'Grow Old With You' to Drew before we sang at the actual [taping]," said Sandler, to which Barrymore agreed, "Not once."

"That's my reaction on film, for the first time. I did that with 'Forgetful Lucy' too," Barrymore said, shouting out the pair's similarly musical moment in 50 First Dates.

Asked by Barrymore to choose one movie of his to put in a time capsule, Sandler chose The Wedding Singer and recalled of the pair's first meeting, "I worked with this young lady one time. I met her at the Newsroom Café. She came in, she had stylish hair, a little pinkish."

"She came in, we jammed on a movie idea, we got together, we shot it, we had the best time ever," he added, referring to The Wedding Singer.

Drew Barrymore, Billy Idol and Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer (1998). Everett

Back in March 2019, Barrymore revealed that of all the people she has co-starred in films and television shows with, there's one that stands out.

"Adam Sandler, obviously, just because I want to make movies with him forever," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the season 3 premiere of her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet.

So is it time for the acting dream team to reunite again? According to Barrymore, they definitely have "more to go!"

"We just talked on the phone the other day," she explained at the time of her friendship with Sandler. "We talk on the phone often, and we were like, it feels like something, I don't know."

"We always get like a time and an instinct thing," Barrymore added. "We've done it three times now, so we know we have more to go."

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in 2014. Franziska Krug/Getty Images

As for a potential Wedding Singer reunion, Barrymore teased to Entertainment Tonight last month that she and Sandler are "talking about it."

"I think it's time too. We're looking. We're definitely actively looking," she added.

Recalling Sandler's recent appearance on her show, Barrymore told ET, "We did talk about how we were like, 'Oh it's coming up on 10 years.' "

"We talked about some ideas and we're definitely in. It's percolating," she said.