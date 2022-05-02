Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving Form an Unlikely (and Hilarious) Bond in The Valet: Trailer
Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving might be the latest addition to romcom royalty.
The pair star in Hulu's upcoming comedy The Valet, in which a "world-famous movie star, Olivia (Ready or Not's Weaving, 30), enlists Antonio (CODA's Derbez, 60) – a parking valet – to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man (Max Greenfield)," an official synopsis reads
"As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before," the synopsis concludes.
PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the film's trailer, which opens with a hilarious look at Antonio's day-to-day job before Olivia is seen leaving Vincent (Greenfield, 42), behind at their hotel.
"Call me when you're divorced," she tells him.
As paparazzi swarm outside the hotel, Olivia, Vincent and Antonio, who crashes his bike right in front of the clandestine couple, are photographed together — and an accompanying story runs with the headline, "OLIVIA ALLAN CAUGHT WITH BILLIONAIRE VINCENT ROYCE."
In an effort to save her reputation ahead of her big movie premiere, Olivia taps Antonio in an act of desperation, asking him to pose as her partner since he was also in the photo.
"Olivia Allan is going to go out with me? The famous actress?" Antonio asks her manager. "The beautiful one?"
"Did my sister put you up to this? You got me," he says, laughing.
Subsequent scenes show the two getting to know each other and forming an unexpected bond, as Antonio figuratively flails about under the limelight.
At one point, Antonio tells Olivia he has been "trying to get" his ex (Riverdale's Marisol Nichols) back, to which Olivia responds about their ruse, "Maybe we'll both get what we want out of this insanity."
Derbez tells PEOPLE, "I loved working with Samara! It would have been very easy for her role to be unlikable – a rich, beautiful, famous actress – who can feel sympathy for her? But Samara brought so much warmth and humanity to the character that we end up really rooting for her and my character to connect… but how much will they connect? Well, you have to see the movie to find out!"
As for Weaving, she says, "It was a delight working with this fantastic team on the set of The Valet and I feel very lucky to have been apart of this whimsical movie. Working with the likes of Eugenio, Max, Betsy and Carmen with our fearless leader Rich made the 3am calls very very worth it."
Directed by Richard Wong with a screenplay from Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, The Valet premieres May 20 on Hulu and Disney streaming services.
