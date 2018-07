Before Skyscraper There Was The Towering Inferno: A Look Back at the Movie's A-List Cast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s latest blockbuster Skyscraper shares a lot in common with the 1974 classic thriler The Towering Inferno, which boasts one of the starriest casts of all time.

Skyscraper stars Johnson as a man who risks it all to save his family from criminals atop the world’s tallest building that’s on fire. Steve McQueen headed The Towering Inferno as a chief of the San Francisco Fire Department tasked with saving the trapped residents of the city’s tallest (and burning) building.

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, five of which the cast and crew took home, The Towering Inferno boasted an A-list cast, including Paul Newman as the architect alongside on-screen fiancée Faye Dunaway, William Holden as the complex builder, the legendary Fred Astaire in a rare non-musical performance, O.J. Simpson, Richard Chamberlain, and more.