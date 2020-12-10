PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Movies of 2020
In a year we couldn't visit theaters, movies came to us
Who would have ever thought that just one month after the 2020 Oscars, we wouldn't be able to even enter movie theaters? The COVID-19 pandemic sent the film industry reeling with the shutdowns of both movie theaters and film production, but Hollywood — of course — found a way.
Thanks to streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix, a slew of seriously good films still debuted this year — and as a bonus, we got to enjoy them from the comfort of our couches. Here, PEOPLE names the 10 best movies of the year. See more of PEOPLE's best in music, TV and books in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.
1. Soul
The best Pixar original since Inside Out, Soul is the cartoon It's a Wonderful Life. A jazz pianist (Jamie Foxx) heads to the afterlife, where he mentors a little soul (Tina Fey) who has yet to inhabit a body. Ideally, life lessons are learned while you're on earth — but better late than never. (Disney+, out Dec. 25)
2. Palm Springs
Andy Samberg is trapped in Groundhog Day hell in the best comedy of the year. (Hulu)
3. Bad Education
Hugh Jackman plays a corrupt school administrator in this acidic true-life tale. (HBO)
4. Hamilton
Filmed onstage, the landmark hip-hop musical is alive with words and ideas. (Disney+)
5. News of the World
Tom Hanks shepherds a young girl through the wilderness in a consoling Western. (Out Dec. 25)
6. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman are stupendous as blues musicians. (Netflix)
7. Black Is King
Beyoncé codirects and stars in a lavish fantasy based on her album The Lion King: The Gift. (Disney+)
8. Tenet
A dazzling — and frequently dizzying — time-bending action thriller. (On digital Dec. 15)
9. On the Rocks
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are father-daughter in Sofia Coppola's delicate, winsome comedy. (Apple TV+)
10. Da 5 Bloods
Spike Lee directs a ferociously entertaining adventure about Black Vietnam vets. (Netflix)