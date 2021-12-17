See Ben Affleck's Award-Nominated Performance in Emotional Scene from George Clooney's The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck is breaking the good news.

In a clip from The Tender Bar shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Affleck's Uncle Charlie reads aloud his nephew's college acceptance letter as their family gets emotional. The scene, which also features Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James and Tye Sheridan, comes at a pivotal moment in the coming-of-age film, directed by George Clooney.

The film stars Sheridan as a boy named J.R. growing up learning from Uncle Charlie (Affleck), who is a bar owner, and other father figures. J.R. pursues his dreams, though his mom (Rabe) and grandfather (Lloyd) worry about J.R.'s future. It's based on J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name.

TENDER BAR Credit: Claire Folger/Amazon

Affleck recently told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) all about the role, saying, "I loved the part. I loved the writing. Director George is fabulous."

"Really, the most beautiful thing about this movie," he continued, "is whatever your family happens to look like, what a big difference it makes in the lives of young people to give them the sense that they're loved and that you believe in them. ... It shows how powerful those people, figures in your life can be. I know in my own life there's people along the way that have made a massive difference."

Clooney also told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about directing pal Affleck in the movie.

"He's such a good actor, first and foremost. And he's obviously a wonderful director. And we're friends and we trust each other, so it was really easy," he said. "There wasn't any pushing or pulling. It was all just show up and get the job done.