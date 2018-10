The Sweetest Photos of Carrie Fisher Behind the Scenes on Star Wars

Rian Johnson, the writer-director of The Last Jedi, instantly connected with Fisher, who had built a career as an accomplished author and screenwriter after becoming an icon as Princess Leia.

“She was constantly pitching one-liners,” he said. “I would sit down with her for an hour and come back with like, 300 crazy wordplay puns written in my notebook. Then on set, she really gave a beautiful, complete performance.”