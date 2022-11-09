'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know

Mario and Luigi are coming to the big screen!

In September 2021, Illumination and Nintendo Co. announced the all-star cast of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie during a Nintendo Direct event, which includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi.

While many fans were excited by the announcement, the decision to cast Pratt had many fans concerned about what sort of voice the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would use in the film.

In June 2022, Pratt spoke about his performance in an interview with Variety. The Jurassic World alum said he "worked really closely with the directors" to craft the perfect Mario voice, adding, "[We tried] out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of."

While casting hasn't been a secret, much of the story has yet to be revealed. During a January 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Day stayed tight-lipped about the project. "I'm playing Luigi. In fact, I was just recording that this morning and I'd love to tell you all about it but they're top secret about this stuff," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "This is serious stuff! These are Nintendos people."

When Kimmel asked him if he had read the script for the film, Day explained, "I know nothing, I show up and they say: 'You say this, and you say that.' " Still, he added that, from what he could gather, the movie was "very funny."

Even without much info released, there's plenty of excitement for the animated movie, which is set to premiere on April 7, 2023. Taylor-Joy even showed her support for the project by dressing as Princess Peach for Halloween. In October 2022, the actress stepped out in West Hollywood in a sheer pink dress with puffy shoulders, a ruffled skirt and a tiara. Her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, dressed as Mario.

Here's everything to know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about?

Universal Pictures / Illumination

The October 2022 trailer gave fans an important look into the film, though the plot of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still unclear. According to the trailer, at least some of the conflict will center around Bowser, who can be seen leading his army against the nation of penguins from "Super Mario 64." Meanwhile, Mario is in the Mushroom Kingdom, teaming up with a new friend, Toad.

The screenplay was written by The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part alum Matthew Fogel.

Who is in the cast?

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In September 2021, original Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the all-star cast, which includes Pratt, Taylor-Joy, Day, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

During the presentation, he also said that Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and Luigi in the video game since the 1990s, will be "appearing in surprise cameos."

Who is directing The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Universal Pictures / Illumination

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Is there a trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released by Illumination on Oct. 6, 2022. The teaser included Bowser leading his army against the nation of penguins from "Super Mario 64" and Mario arriving in the Mushroom Kingdom.

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be released?

Universal Pictures / Illumination

Although the film was originally supposed to premiere in 2022, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will now open in theaters on April 7, 2023.