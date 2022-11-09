'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know

From the release date to the cast, here’s everything to know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie

By Jillian Pretzel
Published on November 9, 2022 03:16 PM
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
Photo: Universal Pictures / Illumination

Mario and Luigi are coming to the big screen!

In September 2021, Illumination and Nintendo Co. announced the all-star cast of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie during a Nintendo Direct event, which includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi.

While many fans were excited by the announcement, the decision to cast Pratt had many fans concerned about what sort of voice the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would use in the film.

In June 2022, Pratt spoke about his performance in an interview with Variety. The Jurassic World alum said he "worked really closely with the directors" to craft the perfect Mario voice, adding, "[We tried] out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of."

While casting hasn't been a secret, much of the story has yet to be revealed. During a January 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Day stayed tight-lipped about the project. "I'm playing Luigi. In fact, I was just recording that this morning and I'd love to tell you all about it but they're top secret about this stuff," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "This is serious stuff! These are Nintendos people."

When Kimmel asked him if he had read the script for the film, Day explained, "I know nothing, I show up and they say: 'You say this, and you say that.' " Still, he added that, from what he could gather, the movie was "very funny."

Even without much info released, there's plenty of excitement for the animated movie, which is set to premiere on April 7, 2023. Taylor-Joy even showed her support for the project by dressing as Princess Peach for Halloween. In October 2022, the actress stepped out in West Hollywood in a sheer pink dress with puffy shoulders, a ruffled skirt and a tiara. Her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, dressed as Mario.

Here's everything to know about The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about?

Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
Universal Pictures / Illumination

The October 2022 trailer gave fans an important look into the film, though the plot of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still unclear. According to the trailer, at least some of the conflict will center around Bowser, who can be seen leading his army against the nation of penguins from "Super Mario 64." Meanwhile, Mario is in the Mushroom Kingdom, teaming up with a new friend, Toad.

The screenplay was written by The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part alum Matthew Fogel.

Who is in the cast?

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt" data-inlink="true">Chris Pratt</a>, Anya Taylor-Joy
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In September 2021, original Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the all-star cast, which includes Pratt, Taylor-Joy, Day, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

During the presentation, he also said that Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and Luigi in the video game since the 1990s, will be "appearing in surprise cameos."

Who is directing The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
Universal Pictures / Illumination

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Is there a trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released by Illumination on Oct. 6, 2022. The teaser included Bowser leading his army against the nation of penguins from "Super Mario 64" and Mario arriving in the Mushroom Kingdom.

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be released?

Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
Universal Pictures / Illumination

Although the film was originally supposed to premiere in 2022, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will now open in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Related Articles
Los Angeles, CA - Actress Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her adorable Princess Peach costume from the Super Mario Bros video games while attending a Halloween party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Anya Taylor-Joy Brings Princess Peach to Life for Halloween After Voicing Role for 'Mario' Movie
The Super Mario Bros Movie Official Teaser Trailer58-06102022
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Charlie Day
Charlie Day Jokes About Playing Luigi in 'Top-Secret' 'Super Mario Bros.' : 'This Is Serious Stuff!'
Chris Pratt, Mario
'Super Mario Bros.' Producer Defends Casting Chris Pratt, Calls His Mario Voice in Movie 'Phenomenal'
Samuel L. Jackson, Garfield, Chris Pratt
Samuel L. Jackson Cast as Garfield's Dad Alongside Chris Pratt in Upcoming Animated Comedy
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and More Join Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae
Everything to Know About 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
justin baldoni
Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from 'Jane the Virgin' Alum Justin Baldoni
Disney's "Wish" Title
Disney's 'Wish' Movie: Everything to Know
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Leslie Grace Batgirl
Everything to Know About the HBO Max and Discovery+ Merge, Including the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022