The Cast of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie': All About the Voice Actors

Grab your favorite overalls and turtle shells because it's time to return to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Everyone's favorite plumbers are heading to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premieres on April 7, 2023. While the plot of the film has been kept tightly under wraps, the basic premise will follow Mario and the gang as they try to stop Bowser from taking over the world. On top of being based on the Super Mario Bros. games, other Nintendo series like Mario Kart, Luigi's Mansion and Donkey Kong Country were also used for inspiration.

First announced in 2021, the animated movie was able to attract a fantastic all-star cast thanks to Mario's popularity and the support from Nintendo. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said at the time that he and the company were excited to collaborate with Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black and more on the project.

But this isn't the first Super Mario Bros. movie. Back in 1993, a live-action Mario film was released starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Instead of being bright and colorful like the games, the movie was gritty and had a '90s punk-infused underground setting. The vibe of the new film is much closer to the video games, complete with a colorful, animated world and a setting that's inspired directly by the Mushroom Kingdom.

Here's everything to know about the stars voicing Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Illumination/Universal ; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt, 43, will be leading the cast as the main video game character Mario.

Prior to joining the cast, Pratt starred in numerous blockbuster franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. But before becoming an action hero, Pratt's first major role was Andy Dwyer in all seven seasons of NBC's Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015.

Initially, there was controversy over Pratt's casting, with some fans saying the voice actor behind Mario should have Italian heritage (like the game character). John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 film, even spoke out and criticized the studio for not casting a person of color. However, the producers quickly defended Pratt, saying he's done a fantastic job at bringing Mario to life.

The actor admitted on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that there were some challenges to the role because of how little is actually known about Mario as a character, saying, "These characters are just kind of avatars for the player … so how are we gonna flesh out the character, and who is this guy? What world does he live in? How can we tell a 90-minute-long story about the character that everybody knows, but they don't really know his story."

Outside of his career, Pratt is currently married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The couple have two children together, Lyla and Eloise. Pratt also has a son, Jack, with his former wife, actress Anna Faris.

Later in 2023, Pratt will star in Guardians of the Galaxy Pt. 3. In 2024, he's set to lead the voice cast of Garfield, based on the famous comic, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ving Rhames.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Illumination/Universal ; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, will portray Princess Peach, monarch of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The actress is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role in The Queen's Gambit (2020), as well as starring in movies like The Menu (2022) and the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma.

Princess Peach was the classic damsel in distress throughout most of the game series. But in the film, Peach takes on a new, more empowered role, helping Mario rescue his brother, Luigi, and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

While appearing on the Inside Total Film podcast, Taylor-Joy said of the character, "From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era. When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we're presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that."

During an interview with MTV, Taylor-Joy admitted she was never a big gamer, but after scoring the role of Princess Peach she and her friends decided to play through the Mario games. She also admitted her new favorite way to play games is at the arcade, calling herself a "hardcore adult arcade individual."

Outside of acting, Taylor-Joy is dating Malcolm McRae, an indie musician who is part of the duo More*, alongside former Portugal. The Man drummer, Kane Ritchotte. The couple also share the same birthday, both being born on April 16. To celebrate their joint birthdays in 2022, Taylor-Joy posted photos of them together on Instagram with the caption, "16.04.94 ♾ 16.04.96," referencing their birth dates.

Next up, Taylor-Joy will star in Furiosa, a Mad Max prequel that centers around a young Imperator Furiosa, the character portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The actress will star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the film.

Charlie Day as Luigi

Universal ; Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Charlie Day, 47, plays Luigi, Mario's green-clad twin who ends up getting captured by Bowser.

Day is best known for portraying Charlie Kelly on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and has had starring roles in movies like Horrible Bosses (2011) and Pacific Rim (2013). He's also done some voice acting in the past alongside his Super Mario Bros. costar Pratt, as both actors star in The Lego Movie franchise together.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Day said he was perfect for the role of Luigi because of his voice, saying, "I have a hard time not sounding like a cartoon character."

In early 2022, he also told Jimmy Kimmel how secretive the plot of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was, telling the host, "I'm playing Luigi. In fact, I was just recording that this morning and I'd love to tell you all about it but they're top secret about this stuff … I know nothing, I show up and they say: 'You say this, and you say that.' "

In 2006, the actor married actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who It's Always Sunny fans will recognize as The Waitress from the series.

Day's next project will be Fool's Paradise, a movie he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. The film will center around a man (Day) who gets discovered by a Hollywood publicist and is suddenly launched to fame overnight. Day attracted an all-star ensemble cast for the film including John Malkovich, Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Edie Falco and Jason Bateman.

Jack Black as Bowser

Universal ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Comedy legend Jack Black, 53, is taking on the role of Bowser, the evil Koopa King who wants to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom.

The role is a massive departure for Black who rarely plays the antagonist in movies and is instead known for his comedic performances in films like School of Rock (2003), Kung Fu Panda (2008) and Shallow Hal (2001).

Black never saw his role as villainous though, telling Kelly Clarkson that he thought Bowser was "the bad boy of this movie." He continued, "It's like metal. He's the hardest-rocking character. I could connect to it right away."

Rocking out is nothing new to Black who, on top of being an actor, is also in the Grammy-winning parody metal duo Tenacious D, alongside Kyle Glass.

During a Q&A session at Comic-Con, Black even said his rock career helped him create the Bowser character. According to NintendoLife, he reportedly said to a fan, "I did bring some of my heavy metal roots because, in a way, Bowser is kind of like a heavy metal rock star. You know, a big, strong and scary rock star."

Black has been married to artist Tanya Haden since 2006 and the couple have two children together. Black also has numerous family members who are notable in the scientific fields. His mother was Judith Love Cohen, a famous aerospace engineer who worked on the Apollo space program and the Hubble Telescope, and his half-brother is Neil Siegel, a prominent computer scientist known for inventing technologies that furthered wireless internet and GPS systems for the U.S. military and consumer smartphones.

Next up, Black will reprise his role as Po in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4 and will voice Claptrap in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Borderlands, where he'll star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Universal ; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key, 52, is taking on the role of Toad, the most well-known resident of the Mushroom Kingdom. In most of the games, Toad is an NPC (non-playable character) and rarely has a major role in the plot, so it's still unknown what role he'll have in the film.

When speaking with Fandango, Key gave some insight into what he thinks Toad wants and how he brought the character to life, saying, "I think he's been looking for an adventure in his life, I think he's been wanting to be the guy who could step up and help Princess Peach … he wants something to protect, he wants his life to have some kind of meaning."

Before taking on his role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Key was best known for starring alongside Jordan Peele in the sketch series Key and Peele (2012-2015), which went on to win two Emmys and a Peabody Award. He currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! and has numerous voice acting credits in movies like Toy Story 4 (2019) and the 2022 adaptation of Pinocchio.

In 2018, Key married Elisa Pugliese, who now goes by Elle Key. She's a producer and actress who has worked with her husband on numerous projects including his game shows Brain Games and Game On!.

Key is also set to star in Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory where Timothy Chalamet will take on the titular role and play a young Willy Wonka.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023); Seth Rogen. Universal ; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Seth Rogen, 40, will portray Donkey Kong, the barrel-throwing ape who was originally Mario's enemy in the classic arcade game. But throughout the years, DK has transformed from antagonist to protagonist, starring in his own popular game series, Donkey Kong Country. In the movie, Donkey Kong and Mario begin as adversaries but eventually team up to defeat Bowser.

During a video announcement at a Nintendo Direct event in 2022, Rogen shared that he's a huge Nintendo fan and even named his dog Zelda. He's also always wanted to be in a Mario movie, saying, "I remember looking at Mario Bros. and thinking, if they ever make a movie out of this, I better be in it, and I'm happy to say that dream came true."

Rogen is best known for his comedic performances and has starred in tons of blockbuster comedies like Knocked Up (2007), Superbad (2007) and Neighbors (2014). In 2022, he was nominated for an Emmy thanks to his role in Pam & Tommy. On top of acting, Rogen regularly serves as a producer and writer for many of his films.

He is also known for his love of cannabis and he even created a home goods brand called Houseplant that sells ashtrays, lighters and more, all with a mid-century design. When speaking to PEOPLE about the brand, Rogen said, "I'm of the belief that weed is one of the best things in the world. So to that end, I think it deserves nice things to go along with it."

The actor is married to comedian Lauren Miller Rogen, who starred in and co-wrote the film For a Good Time Call… (2012) and had minor roles in moves like 50/50 (2011). Her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at the age of 55, turning the couple into vocal advocates for Alzheimer's research and care. In 2012, Rogen and his wife created the non-profit Hilarity for Charity to raise money for families whose careers and incomes are impacted by caring for relatives with Alzheimer's.

Rogen is also set to do a lot more voice work: He is starring in numerous upcoming animated sequels like Kung Fu Panda 4, Sausage Party: Foodtopia and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Darren Eagles/Getty

Character actor Fred Armisen, 56, will play Cranky Kong, Donkey Kong's grandfather.

So far, very little has been seen of Cranky's role in the movie, but in the games, he's a cantankerous and grumpy old ape who spits out blistering one-liners and constantly (and hilariously) critiques DK and the rest of the Kong crew.

Aside from voicing the Kong elder, Armisen is best known for his 11 seasons on Saturday Night Live (2002-2013) and his sketch comedy series Portlandia (2011-2018). Armisen also stars in various series like Documentary Now! (2015-2022) and is the band leader for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

On top of acting, Armisen has a long career in punk rock. Before he got started in Hollywood, he was a member of the punk band Trenchmouth that formed in the late '80s.

Armisen's first marriage was to indie English singer Sally Timms in 1998. After their divorce in 2002, he began dating The Handmaid's Tale star, Elisabeth Moss. The two were married from 2009 to 2011. After their divorce, Moss said the marriage was "extremely traumatic and awful and horrible." Shortly after, Armisen appeared on The Howard Stern Show, telling the host, "I was a terrible husband."

Most recently, Armisen was in a long-term relationship with actress Natasha Lyonne until 2022 when Lyonne confirmed they had split. However, she says the two remain good friends, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time."

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamet

Universal ; JC Olivera/WireImage

Fanboy extraordinaire Kevin Michael Richardson, 58, will play Kamet, a wizard Koopa who helps Bowser. Kamet is one of the main antagonists in the Yoshi games and also appears in the Mario Kart and Mario Party series. In the movie, he'll be one of Bowser's main henchmen.

Richardson is one of Hollywood's most accomplished voice actors and is extremely popular in the fandom world. He's known for voicing characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008), Adventure Time (2010-2016), Kim Possible (2002-2007), Family Guy (1999-Present) and is currently the voice of Dr. Hibbert on The Simpsons. He also lends his voice to Toad in the upcoming animated Apple TV+ series Frog and Toad, an adaptation of the beloved 1970s children's book series.

Outside of film and television, Richardson also has a lofty career voicing video game characters and has been featured in gaming franchises like Star Wars, Halo, Kingdom Hearts and Baldur's Gate.

He's married to fellow voice actor and filmmaker Monica Richardson. She has two children from a previous marriage.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

JC Olivera/Getty

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, 49, will be playing Mario and Luigi's boss, Spike. Many viewers likely haven't heard of Spike before. The character was introduced in Wrecking Crew, a 1984 arcade game that was a spin-off of Donkey Kong (the first game to feature Mario). Wrecking Crew was released the year before Super Mario Bros. would launch on the Nintendo Entertainment System (Famicom), turning the plumbing twins into a global sensation.

Maniscalco is most known for his career as a stand-up comedian and spent years doing shows at The Comedy Store, Los Angeles's famous comedy club on the Sunset Strip. In recent years, Maniscalco has also landed numerous stand-up specials on Netflix, including Stay Hungry and Is It Me?.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Maniscalco stated that he's always loved comedy and that being a stand-up comedian was his dream, saying, "I loved making my family laugh, and I wasn't watching cartoons when I was a kid. I would watch Johnny Carson with my father … I told myself it was comedy or bust."

Off stage, Maniscalco is married to abstract artist Lana Gomez. The couple have been married since 2013 and have two children, a daughter and a son.

Maniscalco will take on the biggest role of his career this summer when he stars in About My Father. Based on Maniscalco's real life, the actor will star alongside Robert De Niro, who plays his traditional Italian father that decides to join him on a weekend retreat with his girlfriend's family.