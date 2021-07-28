James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad is in theaters on Aug. 6

The Suicide Squad Is 'Riotously Crass' and a 'Raucous Good Time,' Critics Say

Reviews are out for The Suicide Squad and critics are raving about the latest installment in the DC franchise.

Viola Davis also returns as Amanda Waller, a prison director who conscripts the most dangerous criminals in the system to join her suicide squad.

The film has been praised by critics for reimagining what the film could be after 2016's Suicide Squad earned less than enthusiastic reviews from critics and fans alike.

"When Gunn took on Guardians Of The Galaxy, he turned nonsense into gold for Marvel. By giving The Suicide Squad the same sense of mischief and an equally surreal streak, he's done the same for DC," critic Olly Richards writes for Empire magazine.

Eric Eisenberg of Cinemablend writes, "[I]f you're an individual hooked into Gunn's wavelength, you're going to have a raucous good time," while IndieWire calls this film "the most fun and least depressing superhero movie in a very long time."

"It's dazzlingly colourful and riotously crass, but also emotionally alive," comes a review from The Daily Telegraph's Robbie Collin.

John Cena and Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter notes the film finds "the nastily enjoyable vibe that eluded its predecessor" while telling "a story worth following."

Variety's Owen Gleiberman writes "The Suicide Squad gets it right, honing that rogue attitude to a much sleeker edge of outrage," adding the movie is "a splatter comedy of depraved sensationalism, with heads and bodies getting torn up, lopped off, and reduced to the flesh equivalent of lattice work."

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in 2020, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will "be different from any superhero movie ever made." The 2016 film was directed by David Ayer.

Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad

"I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he added.

Producer Peter Safran gave his take on the new movie as well. "This one is completely unique," he said. "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn's characters and comedy."

Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, "is a total reboot" and not a sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he said.