The Sound of Music's von Trapp Kids — See Them Now, 55 Years After the Movie Premiered

Heather Menzies-Urich, who starred as Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film adaptation of The Sound of Music, died on Dec. 24, 2017, at the age of 68.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”