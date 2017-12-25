The Sound of Music's von Trapp Kids — See Them Now, 55 Years After the Movie Premiered
The Sound of Music's von Trapp kids
It's been 55 years since the von Trapp family do-re-mi'd right into our hearts in the movie musical The Sound of Music. Here's a look back at the child actors in the 1965 classic, and a shot of them all grown up.
Then ...
“They were great kids. And they are great friends to this day,” Julie Andrews told PEOPLE for the film’s 50th anniversary in 2015.
From left with Andrews and Christopher Plummer at a 1964 costume test: Kym Karath (Gretl), Debbie Turner (Marta), Angela Catwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt), Heather Menzies (Louisa), Nicholas Hammond (Friendrich) and Chairman Carr (Liesl).
Reunited in 2012 ...
Kym Karath (Gretl), Debbie Turner (Marta), Angela Catwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt), Heather Menzies-Urich (Louisa), Nicholas Hammond (Friendrich) and Chairman Carr (Liesl).
Heather Menzies-Urich
Heather Menzies-Urich, who starred as Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film adaptation of The Sound of Music, died on Dec. 24, 2017, at the age of 68.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”