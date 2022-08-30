See Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins in Dramatic First Trailer for 'The Son'

The Son will open in limited release Nov. 11

By
Published on August 30, 2022 04:41 PM

Hugh Jackman is a father in turmoil in The Son.

On Tuesday, Sony Classics released a teaser trailer for the drama, which stars Jackman and Laura Dern and is set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7.

Jackman also shared the clip on Instagram, writing, "I'm honored to present #TheSon."

In the follow-up to Florian Zeller's 2021 film The Father, Jackman plays Peter, a father grappling with his past as his troubled teen son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) moves in two years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate (Dern).

At the beginning of the trailer, Peter opens his front door and franticly says, "You can't just show up here with no warning. What's the problem? Did something happen?" Kate responds, "Yes."

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Star in The Son First Trailer
Sony Pictures Classics

Peter struggles to balance his relationship with Nicholas and his life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby.

"Nicholas has come to live with me and he's improving but he's a little fragile," Peter tells his father (Anthony Hopkins). "Is that why you came to see me? You're blaming me for what happened?" his father replies.

The film reunites Hopkins with Zeller after working together on The Father. Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film while Zeller won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Anthony Hopkins The Son
Sony Pictures Classics

Later in the trailer, Kate is still coming to terms with the new dynamic of her family, explaining, "Back then, there was so much joy in our family. I feel like a complete failure."

The family crisis comes to head when Pete is offered a new job in Washington and tries to move forward. "I have the right to reinvent my life. It's my life," he says.

The Son opens in limited release Nov. 11.

