The Social Network Director David Fincher Offers Surprise Masterclass to Film Students in Quarantine

One school has come up with a creative way to keep their students engaged as many turn to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, students at the United Kingdom’s National Film and Television School were treated to a surprise masterclass in filmmaking from American director David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network).

“It’s been a tough week so we wanted to do something to lift the spirits of the National Film and Television School students,” the school’s director Jon Wardle said in a statement obtained by IndieWire. “So this afternoon 450 students sat down for a masterclass via Zoom with THE David Fincher. David is a legend.”

It’s been a tough week so we wanted to do something to lift the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students. So this afternoon 450 x students sat down for a masterclass via @zoom_us with THE David Fincher. Thx @nevpierce & @VenetiaHawkes for helping me set it up. David is a legend. pic.twitter.com/oaJLKi9tRh — Jon Wardle (@jonwardle) March 24, 2020

Every afternoon should be spent hanging out with David Fincher 🤟 pic.twitter.com/9IxaABGqIh — Elle Haywood (@ellekhaywood) March 25, 2020

The Oscar nominee is currently working on Mank, a biographical drama following Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he battles addiction and finishing the classic film’s screenplay. Gary Oldman is set to play the titular role. It’s a bittersweet project for Fincher, as Mank’s screenplay was written by his late father, Jack.

The film is Fincher’s first feature project since the 2014 hit Gone Girl. In the meantime, Fincher has turned his talents to TV, serving as an executive producer and director on the Netflix serial killer series Mindhunter and a producer on the streaming giant’s animated series Love, Death & Robots.

Mank is currently slated for a 2020 release on Netflix, with no official date set. Netflix has suspended film and TV production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

