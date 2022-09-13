Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington Train Future Fairy-Tale Stars in 'School for Good and Evil' Trailer

The School for Good and Evil lands on Netflix Oct. 19

By
Published on September 13, 2022 11:33 AM

The magical first full trailer for Netflix's The School for Good and Evil has arrived.

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the movie follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they are swept off to an enchanted school full of fairy-tale figures.

"You're trying to tell me that Snow White and Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk were real?" Agatha asks as the pair arrive at the school. "Our graduates live the very real events which become the stories," the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne) tells her.

The action-packed trailer promises what Chainani previously called a "Harry Potter-esque franchise" for Netflix, though one that is "a little more representative, a little more inclusive."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix
R: Caption . PHOTO: Helen Sloan/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Surrounded by classmates who will live out the fairy tales Sophie and Agatha have dreamed of — including Captain Hook, the Wicked Witch and King Arthur — the girls struggle to find their place at the School for Good and Evil.

When they arrive, Sophie is taken into the School for Evil, where Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) trains villains, while Agatha goes to the School for Good, where Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington) teaches the heroes. As Sophie seems to dive deeper into Lady Lesso's world, Agatha begins to worry about the "dangerous evil" at play.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Helen Sloan/NETFLIX
R: Caption . PHOTO: Netflix

The Schoolmaster tells the pair that only true love's kiss can send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny, but a dark figure from Sophie's past (Kit Young) seems to threaten everything. As Agatha tries to warn her friend about what's at risk, Sophie insists that she likes the new version of herself.

"If Sophie becomes evil, none of us will survive," Fishburne's character warns Agatha in the trailer.

The School for Good and Evil (L-R) Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso.
Helen Sloan/Netflix

The movie, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, is directed by A Simple Favor's Paul Feig, who Chainani called a "visionary" while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The director had an entire set built to create a real school setting, citing his dislike for green screens and computer-generated backgrounds, Chainani said.

While the author found it hard to keep his "cool" around the director, Feig called the movie the time of his life in an Instagram post. "Every day with these two awesome powerhouses is a true joy," the caption read, referring to stars Theron and Washington.

The School for Good and Evil debuts on Netflix Oct. 19.

Related Articles
School for Good and Evil teaser
See Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in Magical First Teaser for 'The School for Good & Evil'
Soman Chainani Beasts and Beauty
'Beasts and Beauty' Author Soman Chainani Deconstructs Fairytales with Modern Lessons in New Book
Paul Feig shares first look of Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in School for Good and Evil https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBdSARjFop/
Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Look Like Magic in First Look for 'School for Good and Evil'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Amber Heard walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France.
Amber Heard Hits the Runway in Paris, Plus Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron and More
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
The Jonas Brothers Get Roasted in L.A., Plus Simone Ashley & Gemma Chan, Wilmer Valderrama & More
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland Gets in the Thanksgiving Spirit, Plus January Jones, Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Sandra Bullock is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sandra Bullock Visits Jimmy Kimmel, Plus Tony Goldwyn & Daniel Dae Kim, Hailee Steinfeld & More
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockin around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images) GWEN STEFANI
Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Model Christie Brinkley attends the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre, in New York "Chicago" 25th Anniversary on Broadway, New York, United States - 16 Nov 2021
Christie Brinkley Celebrates Broadway's 'Chicago,' Plus Keke Palmer, Adam Driver & Lady Gaga and More
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else