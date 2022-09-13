Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington Train Future Fairy-Tale Stars in 'School for Good and Evil' Trailer

The magical first full trailer for Netflix's The School for Good and Evil has arrived.

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the movie follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they are swept off to an enchanted school full of fairy-tale figures.

"You're trying to tell me that Snow White and Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk were real?" Agatha asks as the pair arrive at the school. "Our graduates live the very real events which become the stories," the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne) tells her.

The action-packed trailer promises what Chainani previously called a "Harry Potter-esque franchise" for Netflix, though one that is "a little more representative, a little more inclusive."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix R: Caption . PHOTO: Helen Sloan/NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Surrounded by classmates who will live out the fairy tales Sophie and Agatha have dreamed of — including Captain Hook, the Wicked Witch and King Arthur — the girls struggle to find their place at the School for Good and Evil.

When they arrive, Sophie is taken into the School for Evil, where Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) trains villains, while Agatha goes to the School for Good, where Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington) teaches the heroes. As Sophie seems to dive deeper into Lady Lesso's world, Agatha begins to worry about the "dangerous evil" at play.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Helen Sloan/NETFLIX R: Caption . PHOTO: Netflix

The Schoolmaster tells the pair that only true love's kiss can send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny, but a dark figure from Sophie's past (Kit Young) seems to threaten everything. As Agatha tries to warn her friend about what's at risk, Sophie insists that she likes the new version of herself.

"If Sophie becomes evil, none of us will survive," Fishburne's character warns Agatha in the trailer.

Helen Sloan/Netflix

The movie, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, is directed by A Simple Favor's Paul Feig, who Chainani called a "visionary" while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The director had an entire set built to create a real school setting, citing his dislike for green screens and computer-generated backgrounds, Chainani said.

While the author found it hard to keep his "cool" around the director, Feig called the movie the time of his life in an Instagram post. "Every day with these two awesome powerhouses is a true joy," the caption read, referring to stars Theron and Washington.

The School for Good and Evil debuts on Netflix Oct. 19.