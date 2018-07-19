The Sandlot Turns 25 and Is Back in Theaters — Where's the Cast Now?

The Sandlot is already 25 years old? You’re killing me, Smalls!

It’s hard to believe that the beloved coming-of-age baseball classic is two and a half decades old, but to celebrate the occasion, the film is coming back to select theaters and PEOPLE sat down with the cast to reminisce about making the film and what the former child actors are up to now.

Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls)

Everett; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Guiry, 36, made his big screen debut as the film’s greenest ball player, Scotty Smalls. He’s had small roles in TV and film (like: Lassie, Black Hawk Down, Mystic River, and The Revenant) and currently resides in Trenton, NJ where he balances work and family and acting when he can. “I have three kids and I work overnight at a Whole Foods,” Guiry tells PEOPLE. “If I’m lucky enough to act I still act.”

Mike Vitar (Benny Rodriguez)

Everett; Marguerite Moreau/Instagram

Vitar, 39, played the film’s super slugger, Benny ‘The Jet’ Rodriguez, and continued acting for several years. After Sandlot, Vitar appeared in the two Mighty Ducks sequels, (D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks) and his final role in a 1997 episode of Chicago Hope inspired him to become a firefighter in Los Angeles.

Patrick Renna (Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter)

Everett; Renard Garr/FilmMagic

Although his wisecracking Ham was Renna’s first major movie role, the actor, 39, has worked steadily since Sandlot‘s 1993 premiere, popping up in dozens of TV series and films (CSI, Bones, The Closer). He recently celebrated a happy first — becoming a father. “I’m a new dad,” Renna tells PEOPLE. “I’m a little behind some of these guys [his Sandlot cast mates] but I’m an actor. I’m on Glow, did a couple episodes of the second season. I like to let them get good and jump on the bandwagon,” he jokes.

Chauncey Leopardi (Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous)

20th Century Fox; Noel Vasquez/Getty

After his scene-stealing role as sneaky pool lothario Squints, Leopardi, 37, continued acting on TV and in film. He had recurring roles on Freaks and Geeks and Gilmore Girls. These days, he spends most of his time working outside Hollywood. “I have a family as well,” he tells PEOPLE. “I spend most of my time being a dad and a husband, a business owner, just working hard doing my thing.”

Marty York (Alan ‘Yeah-Yeah’ McClennon)

Everett; Mark Sullivan/WireImage

York, 37, juggles occasional acting gigs (Boy Meets World, Hey Arnold!, The Eric Andre Show) with focus on his fitness. “I personal train on the side and I still do acting,” he says. “I did an episode of the Golden Globe-nominated show Smilf last year.”

Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez)

20th Century Fox; Bobby Bank/WireImage

Adams, 38, was a prolific child actor well before Sandlot. He appeared in Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker, on A Different World and The Mighty Ducks. He’s still dabbling in acting, branching out into voice acting for a couple video games, but he’s also a family man. In Adams’ words: “I’m still acting and am a Dad forever,” he says.

Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks)

20th Century Fox; Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Gelt, 38, stepped away from acting in the ’90s and currently lives and works in Nashville, TN. “I do business development and run a creative agency for a tech company,” he says.

Victor DeMattia (Timmy Timmons)

20th Century Fox; Noel Vasquez/Getty

DeMattia, 37, worked steadily as a child actor and booked small roles in dozens of TV shows (Punky Brewster, Designing Women, Married with Children). He’s still acting and is also trying his hand/voice at podcasting. “I’m still doing some acting, a little bit of writing,” he says. “I do a podcast called Vic in a Box, check it out!”

Shane Obedzinski (Tommy ‘Repeat’ Timmons)

20th Century Fox; Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Before Sandlot, Obedzinski, 35, appeared in the movies My Girl and Matinee, but transitioned away from acting as he got older. He now lives and works in Florida. “I own a restaurant in Tampa, Florida and am trying to do [acting] stuff on the side while I can.”

Looking for more Sandlot goods? Watch the video above to hear more from the cast and director David Mickey Evans, who share a little-known story about a key scene that was cut from the original film.

Those looking to catch the film again on the big screen can do so via anniversary screenings set by Fathom Events and Twentieth Century Fox, in association with Island World. The Sandlot will be in more than 400 movie theaters on Sunday, July 22 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Tuesday, July 24 at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. (all times local).