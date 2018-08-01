The Sandlot Is Coming Back with Original Director to Film Prequel of the Baseball Classic

As the Babe says in childhood classic, The Sandlot, “Remember kid, there’s heroes and there’s legends — heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

And the legend is back as fans of the iconic baseball film will get to watch the backstory of The Sandlot unfold in a prequel that is currently in the early stages of development at Twentieth Century Fox, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The original screenwriter and director of the 1993 film, David Mickey Evans, is returning to co-write the script, Deadline reported. While plot details are pretty sparse, it’s likely the prequel could tell the origin story of The Beast — an English Mastiff so big that it became a legend in the neighborhood inhabited by nine boys who play baseball across the dog’s backyard.

The Sandlot revolves around a boy named Scottie Smalls (Tom Guiry) who befriends a group of boys who play baseball at the neighborhood sandlot during the summer of 1962. Multiple baseballs are lost after they’re thrown into The Beast’s backyard, never to be seen from again as the boys live in fear of the monster on the other side. James Earl Jones portrayed Mr. Mertle, the owner of the dog.

When Scottie loses his stepfather’s prized baseball that was signed by Babe Ruth, the group embarks on a mission to recover the token before his stepfather finds out.

The cast of The Sandlot John Bramley/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Vitar, Tom Guiry and James Earl Jones in 1993's The Sandlot Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, the film’s stars Patrick Renna and Guiry, aka Ham and Smalls, had a funny encounter with a person wearing a T-shirt featuring the movie’s most famous line — “You’re killing me smalls.”

Much to their surprise, the person didn’t even recognize who they were.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment,” Renna tweeted.

In the photo accompanying the tweet, Renna is seen right beside his child-like self in a still from the movie alongside the clueless fan.

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

In April, most of the film’s formerly pint-sized stars reunited on the TODAY Show to talk about how the movie has impacted their lives.

“It’s been crazy. I mean, [it] definitely gets you in places for free,” Marty York, who played Alan ‘Yeah Yeah’ McClennan, remarked. “Can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling, ‘Yeah Yeah.'”

Also joining York for the reunion was Guiry, Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Timmy Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Tommy Repeat), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous), Renna, and the film’s director, Evans.

Explaining why the film has continued to hold such a special place in people’s hearts, Evans said, “the film was made with the same amount of love that people have for it and it was the greatest summer of our lives.”