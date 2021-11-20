The Sandlot Actor Art LaFleur Dead at 78

The actor has died following a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease, his wife said in a social media post Thursday

Art LaFleur, the actor known for playing Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, has died following a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 78.

LaFleur's wife, Shelley, confirmed the news on social media on Thursday. TMZ was first to report the news.

"This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson's, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away," she wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the couple.

"He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," she wrote, later adding, "I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us."

Art LaFleur Credit: 20th century studios

The Sandlot is not the only baseball film in LaFleur's repertoire. Prior to that role, he played Black Sox ringleader Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams.

He is also well known for his role as the Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3.

Additional credits of his include The Rig, House Hunting, Death Warrant, Man of the House, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

In addition to his respected film career, he also appeared in numerous television shows including M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, Soap, Webster, The A-Team, Hill Street Blues, Thirtysomething, Northern Exposure, Home Improvement, Malcolm in the Middle, Doogie Howser, Coach, The Incredible Hulk, Baywatch, ER, JAG, House and The Mentalist.