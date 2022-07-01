The Rockford Peaches of A League of Their Own: Where Are They Now?
There's no crying in baseball — except, of course, when this movie gave you all the feels. Catch up with the cast of A League of Their Own in honor of the film's 30-year anniversary
TOM HANKS
It's been 30 years since A League of Their Own, and Hanks really hasn't gone, well, anywhere. He's continued his status as one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men — and his popularity skyrocketed after winning two Oscars, one in 1994 for Philadelphia, and the next in 1995 for Forrest Gump. His resumé is chock-full of recognizable titles: Toy Story, You've Got Mail, Cast Away and most recently, Elvis.
GEENA DAVIS
By the time she starred in A League of Their Own as Dottie, the catcher for the Peaches who had to be enticed to join the league, Davis was already a household name with an Oscar (for The Accidental Tourist in 1989) to her name. Of course, after the film, she continued to work consistently, with roles in movies like Stuart Little and as the president in Commander in Chief. Nowadays, she's still acting, but is even more active off-camera through her work as the chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Education, which encourages gender equality and better representation for women and girls in children's movies and television.
LORI PETTY
Petty played Kit, Dottie's younger sister who really wanted to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. But nowadays, many may know her better as Lolly Whitehill from Orange Is the New Black. She's been acting since her League of Their Own days, and has some behind-the-camera work too. In 2008, her directorial debut The Poker House, which was inspired by her own life (and starred a young Jennifer Lawrence) was released, and even won awards at the Los Angeles Film Festival.
MEGAN CAVANAGH
A League of Their Own was Cavanagh's first role — she played second baseman Marla Hooch. But though that was audiences' first time seeing her on screen, she pretty much hasn't stopped since. In particular, she's done a lot of voiceover work: She voiced Jimmy Neutron's mom on Nickelodeon and also lent her talents to Tak & the Power of Juju, another cartoon. She also was in Robin Hood: Men in Tights the year after A League of Their Own. She also was one of the cast members who went onto reprise their role in the short-lived A League of Their Own television series.
TRACY REINER
Like Cavanagh, Reiner also starred in the League of Their Own series, in her role as Betty Horn, the relief pitcher whose husband is killed in World War II. As the daughter of the A League of Their Own director Penny Marshall and the adopted daughter of Sleepless in Seattle director Rob Reiner, she's pretty much film royalty, and continued to act in films like Apollo 13, Riding in Cars with Boys and The Princess Diaries. She hasn't been seen on screen since 2015, but is set to make her return in the film Bogie and Bacall.
MADONNA
What has Madonna been up to in the years since she played New Yorker Mae Mordabito in A League of Their Own? Well, a lot. She's released countless more albums, starred in plenty more movies (Evita, Die Another Day, and The Next Best Thing, to name a few), gave birth to two children (and welcomed four more by adoption!) got married (and divorced) — you get the picture. The woman has done a lot.
ROSIE O'DONNELL
This'll make you feel old: When O'Donnell was in A League of Their Own, her eponymous talk show wasn't even on the air yet. When it hit television screens in 1996, she quickly became a household name. After the show ended in 2002, she served as one of the co-hosts of The View, and of course, famously feuded with Donald Trump. Next up, she's joining the cast of the upcoming Prime Video A League of Their Own reboot.
ANNE RAMSAY
Ramsay played the Peaches' Canadian first baseman, Helen Haley, but audiences know her best from her starring turn in the long-running '90s show, Mad About You, alongside Helen Hunt, which premiered the same year A League of Their Own was released. After that wrapped, she was seen in projects like Planet of the Apes and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
ANN CUSACK
Another acting debut! Cusack's turn as Shirley Baker, the left fielder who reveals she can't read during the movie, was Cusack's first role. A few years later, she went on to star in The Jeff Foxworthy Show, and later on, the short-lived series Maggie. She also guest-starred on shows like Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. In 2016, she reunited with her League of Their Own co-star Hanks in Sully. Oh yeah, and she has a pretty famous brother and sister: John and Joan.
BITTY SCHRAM
Schram played Evelyn Gardner, the quietest member of the Peaches, in her second-ever movie role. Besides A League of Their Own, audiences probably best remember her for playing Adrian Monk's assistant Sharona Fleming on Monk. She took a long break from acting after that, though had a comeback in the movie Moments of Clarity.
FREDDIE SIMPSON
Playing beauty queen Ellen Sue Gotlander in A League of Their Own wasn't enough to entice Simpson to pursue a career in acting. Her last movie was in 2002, and she seems to have led a quiet life since then — though she did attend the League of Their Own reunion softball game at the Bentonville Film Festival in 2016!