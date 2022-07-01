The Rockford Peaches of A League of Their Own: Where Are They Now?

By the time she starred in A League of Their Own as Dottie, the catcher for the Peaches who had to be enticed to join the league, Davis was already a household name with an Oscar (for The Accidental Tourist in 1989) to her name. Of course, after the film, she continued to work consistently, with roles in movies like Stuart Little and as the president in Commander in Chief. Nowadays, she's still acting, but is even more active off-camera through her work as the chair of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Education, which encourages gender equality and better representation for women and girls in children's movies and television.