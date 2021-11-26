“Ok cool, keep it that way,” Dwayne “the Rock“ Johnson told surprised fans when they said they hadn’t yet seen his home on a tour Thursday

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans on a Stars' Homes Tour for Thanksgiving: 'Have You Seen My House Yet?'

Dwayne Johnson made the best of an encounter with surprised fans on Thursday and made sure to wish them a "Happy Thanksgiving" as well.

The San Andreas star, 49, was in his car on Thanksgiving Day, and filmed a moment when he pulled up next to a StarLine Tour van carrying fans in Los Angeles.

"Have you seen my house yet?" he asked the group of stunned onlookers, some of whom were also holding up their smartphones.

"Ok cool, keep it that way," the movie star joked after they answered, "No."

"All right, you guys take care. Have a happy Thanksgiving!" Johnson said as he drove away.

"A lil' Thanksgiving Star Tour Bus surprise…" he captioned the amusing clip. "Happy Thanksgiving you guys, enjoy my hood," he later added.

"Today was a good day," Johnson wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. "Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck. I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them."

Free everything and a great time at the movies!" Johnson wrote, adding, "I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan."

Johnson's "original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I'll do one better. I'll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊."

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me," the Jungle Cruise star shared. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love. That's all it is, brother. Just love."

Johnson added, "Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!👊🏾dj."

In the video, Johnson is seen giving Rodriguez a card explaining that the truck was now his. Overcome with emotion, Rodriguez dropped to the floor and began to cry, asking, "What the heck is happening?" before giving the actor a big hug.

The moment came after Johnson surprised Rodriguez at a movie theater screening of his new Netflix film Red Notice.

"Your story really moved me because I hear that you're a personal trainer, you're always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic," Johnson told Rodriguez in front of moviegoers.

Rodriguez said, "I'm just speechless. I'm so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I'm encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let's do it. Let's change the world, one person, at a time."