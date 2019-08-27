The Most Gorgeous Photos from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Wedding to Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 18.
Since then, the happy couple has shared loads of photos from their special day, but this one featuring daughters Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 16 months, takes the (wedding) cake.
For the ceremony, Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Hashian, a singer/music producer, wore a long white Mira Zwillinger lace dress with a low-cut neckline and long train.
Both beaming flower girls wore white gowns of their own, with their hair pinned back and accented with pink flowers, for the beautiful day.
The pair first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan, and started dating in 2007.
After their wedding, Johnson headed to the D23 Expo, where he opened up about his happy day.
“I feel great,” Johnson told Access. “It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal.”
Noting how important the couple’s privacy was, Johnson added that their wedding was “very quiet.”
“We kept it under wraps,” he said. “Private, which is perfect.”
In this photo, Jasmine and her father threw flower petals toward the camera with the biggest grins on their faces.
“My ❤️,” the actor commented on the photo, which was shared by Hashian on her Instagram account.
Little Tiana was helped down the aisle for the ceremony, giggling the whole way.
Jasmine joined in on the traditional Hawaiian hula performance at the reception.