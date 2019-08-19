Just Married! The Rock's Cutest Moments with Wife Lauren Hashian

Johnson has often talked about living in a house full of women — he and Hashian share young daughters Tiana and Jasmine, and he has an adult daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship — saying it’s made him a better man.

“It’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” Johnson told Extra. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

“I grew up an only child,” he continued. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance — having all this estrogenic energy — then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”