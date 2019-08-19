Just Married! The Rock's Cutest Moments with Wife Lauren Hashian

Family Matters
Johnson has often talked about living in a house full of women — he and Hashian share young daughters Tiana and Jasmine, and he has an adult daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship — saying it’s made him a better man.
“It’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” Johnson told Extra. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”
“I grew up an only child,” he continued. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance — having all this estrogenic energy — then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”
Doting Dad
In a photo that melted hearts around the world, Johnson fed Hashian while she breastfed baby Tia.
“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things.”
Sweet Escape
Hashian posted the sweetest photo of the growing family when the couple welcomed Tia in April 2018.
What a Star
Jasmine and Hashian were at Johnson’s side in December 2017 when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Stealing a Kiss
Though they don’t often walk the red carpet together, Hashian was happy to come out in December 2017 for the Hollywood premiere of Johnson’s film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
News to Share
The couple’s best productions? Their daughters Jasmine — here, announcing the news of baby sister’s impending arrival — and Tia.
Trophy Life
Hashian practically looked like an Oscar statuette herself when joining Johnson for the 89th annual Academy Awards in February 2017.
Date Night
Agreeing with many that Hashian is the “nicest person [he’s] ever met,” Johnson said in 2018 that the two were in no rush to get married.
“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”