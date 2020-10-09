The Suits actor portrays Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth. His historic flight on the Friendship 7 on Feb. 20, 1962 made him a hero, and put the United States space program on the world's stage.

Additionally, his 1998 mission on the space shuttle orbiter Discover made him the oldest person to go to space, at the age of 77. Glenn also pursued a career in politics, representing Ohio in the senate from 1974 to 1999.

Glenn died on Dec. 8, 2016. He was 95 years old.