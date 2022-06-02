The Princess, starring Joey King and Dominic Cooper, debuts July 1 on Hulu

Joey King Fights Back in Action-Packed Trailer for Violent Fairy Tale The Princess

Joey King is anything but a damsel in distress.

In the newly dropped official trailer for King's upcoming Hulu film The Princess, she plays the titular royal who, according to an official synopsis, is "a beautiful, strong-willed princess who refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, and is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle."

"With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom," the synopsis continues. The movie is described as an "action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world."

In the 90-second preview, King, 22, says through tears, "I'm not a piece of property to be traded."

"But these guys f---ed with the wrong princess," she is heard saying before a series of scenes play out that show her easily overpowering the bad guys with a series of quick moves and weapon-wielding skills.

At the end of the trailer — which is set to Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" — King tells her would-be suitor (Dominic Cooper, 43), "I'll never stop until I am holding your still-beating heart."

"I underestimated you," another opponent (Olga Kurylenko) tells the princess later.

"I'm used to that," she replies, before they engage in combat.

Joey King Fights Back in Action-Packed Trailer for Violent Fairy Tale The Princess Poster for The Princess (2022) | Credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu

King — who has another action movie, Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, coming later this year — celebrated the trailer on Instagram, writing alongside her post, "Oh I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I'm so proud of it."

She also shared the poster, joking in the caption, "*Record scratch freeze frame. 'You're probably wondering how I got here.' "