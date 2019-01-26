The Princess Diaries 3 Might Be Happening! See the Cast of the Original Then and Now

Besides Hathaway, no other cast member's career has blossomed since the film like Oh's has. After her memorable stint as Principal Gupta, Oh became a household name from her roles as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. After ten years of saving lives and cracking jokes, Oh has since taken on a much more serious yet successful role as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. The show has garnered critical acclaim and she walked away from the Golden Globes victorious as Best Actress in 2019. Well deserved!