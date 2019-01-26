The Princess Diaries 3 Might Be Happening! See the Cast of the Original Then and Now
With The Princess Diaries 3 in the works, take a look back at the all-star cast of the original
It has been 20 (!) years since we witnessed Mia Thermopolis' journey from rags to royalty. And according to its star Anne Hathaway, a third entry in the hit series is in the works. Here's what the cast of The Princess Diaries has been up to since.
Anne Hathaway
It's fair to say Hathaway's breakthrough came in the role of Princess Mia of Genovia. Since then, Hathaway has performed in an impressive amount of lead film roles. Films such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Dark Knight Rises garnered her lots of cclaim, and she took home both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her work in Les Miserables in 2012. In her personal life, she has since married Adam Schulman, an actor and businessman. The two have a son, Jonathan, born in 2016.
Julie Andrews
Andrews has done anything but stay under the radar since her time as Queen Clarisse Rinaldi. In fact, she has put her voice to good work, snagging voice roles in the second and third Shrek films as well as box-office hit Aquaman. She is currently a grandmother to nine, and a great-grandmother to three. Long live the Queen!
Heather Matarazzo
After appearing as best friend to the princess, Matarazzo became much more low-key in Hollywood. She did, however, appear in several television shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order. In November of 2018, she wed her girlfriend, comedian and writer Heather Turman.
Mandy Moore
In The Princess Diaries, we loved to hate Moore's role of Lana Thomas, the arch-rival of Mia. Today, we love to love Mandy Moore for all she does. After a starring role in A Walk to Remember and voicing Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled, Moore is now melting hearts as Rebecca Pearson on hit-show This Is Us. In fact, she added a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress under her belt. Plus, she got happily married to singer Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. A long way from that evil Lana!
Sandra Oh
Besides Hathaway, no other cast member's career has blossomed since the film like Oh's has. After her memorable stint as Principal Gupta, Oh became a household name from her roles as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. After ten years of saving lives and cracking jokes, Oh has since taken on a much more serious yet successful role as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. The show has garnered critical acclaim and she walked away from the Golden Globes victorious as Best Actress in 2019. Well deserved!
Robert Schwartzman
He played Mia's soulmate Michael, and in real life, he's capturing the hearts of people in a different way: music. Schwartzman is the lead vocalist of rock band Rooney. He has also directed two films, Dreamland in 2016 and The Unicorn in 2018. And a little fun fact about Robert? He's cousins with Nicolas Cage.
Caroline Goodall
With the days as Helen Thermopolis long past her, Goodall hasn't had any big stints in film. Now as a blonde, she can be seen as a main role in British series Bulletproof. She has remained married to Italian cinematographer Nicola Pecorini since 1994, with two children.
Hector Elizondo
If you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy, you'll recognize Elizondo as father of Callie Torres. Most recently, he's recognized for his work on Last Man Standing. But for The Princess Diaries fans, we'll always love him best as Joe and his infatuation with the Queen. Now that takes guts!