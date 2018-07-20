This Is What the Cast of The Parent Trap Looks Like Today

Every movie needs a villain and Hendrix’s Meredith Blake — who was after the twins’ dad and his fortune — had that honor in The Parent Trap. “Right after the film came out, I [misguidedly] got it in my head that I didn’t want to be ‘stereotyped,’ so I turned down a lot of chances to play other roles like [Meredith]—even though I did play some,” Hendrix admitted to Backstage. “That was a silly move. Now I wish I had taken every single role like her I could and cornered the market on ‘bitch,’ which is so fun to play. Live and learn.”