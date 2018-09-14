The Original Predator Movie: Where Are They Now?

Though the Predator reboot has sparked controversy in recent weeks, the original version of the movie remains a classic.

More
Helen Murphy
September 14, 2018 01:32 PM
<p>Schwarzenegger, 71, played the iconic role of Dutch in the original <i>Predator. </i>Since starring in <i>Predator,&nbsp;</i>Schwarzenegger became a&nbsp;Hollywood action movie icon for most of the 80s and 90s. From November 2003 to Janurary 2011, he served as governor of California. Most recently, he appeared in the 2017 movie <i>Killing Gunther&nbsp;</i>and&nbsp;is also currently filming an untitled <i>Terminator </i>reboot.</p>
pinterest
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger, 71, played the iconic role of Dutch in the original Predator. Since starring in Predator, Schwarzenegger became a Hollywood action movie icon for most of the 80s and 90s. From November 2003 to Janurary 2011, he served as governor of California. Most recently, he appeared in the 2017 movie Killing Gunther and is also currently filming an untitled Terminator reboot.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images;
<p>Weathers, 70, also a former professional football player, appeared as Dillon in <i>Predator. </i>He is also most known for playing the role of Apollo Creed in the <i>Rocky </i>franchise<i>. </i>Nowadays, he&rsquo;s starring in the <i>Chicago </i>televisions series with roles in <i>Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. </i>and <i>Chicago Justice. </i></p>
pinterest
Carl Weathers

Weathers, 70, also a former professional football player, appeared as Dillon in Predator. He is also most known for playing the role of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. Nowadays, he’s starring in the Chicago televisions series with roles in Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/Getty Images
<p>Duke played Mac in <i>Predator. </i>Now 75, he&rsquo;s currently starring in the recently released Nicolas Cage vehicle <i>Mandy</i>. Duke has also worked as a director, directing episodes of television shows including <i>Cagney &amp; Lacey </i>and <i>The Twilight Zone. </i></p>
pinterest
Bill Duke

Duke played Mac in Predator. Now 75, he’s currently starring in the recently released Nicolas Cage vehicle Mandy. Duke has also worked as a director, directing episodes of television shows including Cagney & Lacey and The Twilight Zone.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
<p>After appearing as Hawkins in the original <i>Predator</i>, Black, 56, became more well-known as a director instead of an actor, directing films including <i>Iron Man 3 </i>and <i>the Nice Guys. </i>He is also the director of the 2018 version of <i>The Predator, </i>which <a href="https://people.com/movies/olivia-munn-criticizes-predator-director-casting-registered-sex-offender/">came under fire</a> in recent weeks when it was revealed that Black had cast a friend and registered sex offender in the reboot.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Shane Black

After appearing as Hawkins in the original Predator, Black, 56, became more well-known as a director instead of an actor, directing films including Iron Man 3 and the Nice Guys. He is also the director of the 2018 version of The Predator, which came under fire in recent weeks when it was revealed that Black had cast a friend and registered sex offender in the reboot. 

20th Century Fox; Juan Naharro Gimenez/FilmMagic
<p>Carrillo, 57, played the female lead in 1987&rsquo;s <i>Predator </i>and <i>Predator 2. </i>After the success of the <i>Predator </i>franchise, she went on to act in Mexican independent cinema and U.S. films including <i>Nine Lives </i>and <i>The Brave.&nbsp;</i></p>
pinterest
Elpidia Carrillo

Carrillo, 57, played the female lead in 1987’s Predator and Predator 2. After the success of the Predator franchise, she went on to act in Mexican independent cinema and U.S. films including Nine Lives and The Brave. 

20th Century Fox; Servando Gomez Camarillo/LatinContent/GettyImages
<p>Landham&#8217;s first major role was as Billy Bear in <i>48 Hrs.</i>, but he became most recognizable for portraying tracker Billy Sole in <i>Predator. </i>In his later years, he unsuccessfully attempted to start a political career in Kentucky. Landham <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2017/08/18/sonny-landham-dead-predator-48-hours-actor-dies/">died</a> in August 2017 at age 76.</p>
pinterest
Sonny Landham

Landham’s first major role was as Billy Bear in 48 Hrs., but he became most recognizable for portraying tracker Billy Sole in Predator. In his later years, he unsuccessfully attempted to start a political career in Kentucky. Landham died in August 2017 at age 76.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hall played the title character in <i>Predator </i>and <i>Predator 2. </i>Due to his famously tall stature (7 feet, 2 inches!), he was often cast in monster roles such as the Predator.<i> </i>He died at the age of 35 in 1991.</p>
pinterest
Kevin Peter Hall

Hall played the title character in Predator and Predator 2. Due to his famously tall stature (7 feet, 2 inches!), he was often cast in monster roles such as the Predator. He died at the age of 35 in 1991.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images;

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger, 71, played the iconic role of Dutch in the original Predator. Since starring in Predator, Schwarzenegger became a Hollywood action movie icon for most of the 80s and 90s. From November 2003 to Janurary 2011, he served as governor of California. Most recently, he appeared in the 2017 movie Killing Gunther and is also currently filming an untitled Terminator reboot.

Advertisement
2 of 7 SNAP/REX/Shutterstock; Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/Getty Images

Carl Weathers

Weathers, 70, also a former professional football player, appeared as Dillon in Predator. He is also most known for playing the role of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. Nowadays, he’s starring in the Chicago televisions series with roles in Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

3 of 7 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Bill Duke

Duke played Mac in Predator. Now 75, he’s currently starring in the recently released Nicolas Cage vehicle Mandy. Duke has also worked as a director, directing episodes of television shows including Cagney & Lacey and The Twilight Zone.

Advertisement
4 of 7 20th Century Fox; Juan Naharro Gimenez/FilmMagic

Shane Black

After appearing as Hawkins in the original Predator, Black, 56, became more well-known as a director instead of an actor, directing films including Iron Man 3 and the Nice Guys. He is also the director of the 2018 version of The Predator, which came under fire in recent weeks when it was revealed that Black had cast a friend and registered sex offender in the reboot. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 20th Century Fox; Servando Gomez Camarillo/LatinContent/GettyImages

Elpidia Carrillo

Carrillo, 57, played the female lead in 1987’s Predator and Predator 2. After the success of the Predator franchise, she went on to act in Mexican independent cinema and U.S. films including Nine Lives and The Brave. 

Advertisement
6 of 7 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sonny Landham

Landham’s first major role was as Billy Bear in 48 Hrs., but he became most recognizable for portraying tracker Billy Sole in Predator. In his later years, he unsuccessfully attempted to start a political career in Kentucky. Landham died in August 2017 at age 76.

Advertisement
7 of 7 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Kevin Peter Hall

Hall played the title character in Predator and Predator 2. Due to his famously tall stature (7 feet, 2 inches!), he was often cast in monster roles such as the Predator. He died at the age of 35 in 1991.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now