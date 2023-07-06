'The Nun II' Trailer Faces Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid with Creepy New Scares

The Conjuring franchise is ready to thrill fans yet again.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for The Nun II, the sequel to 2018's The Nun.

In it, Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene faces off again with the demon Valak (played by Bonnie Aarons).

According to a synopsis, the movie is set in 1956 France when "a priest is murdered" and "an evil is spreading."

The new film also stars Storm Reid, Jonas Bloquet and Narnia alum Anna Popplewell. It's directed by Michael Chaves, who previously made The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).



Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

The Nun sequel is written by Akela Cooper, the screenwriter behind M3GAN and Malignant. She told Decider in March she was eager to see how fans react to the new entry in the Conjuring universe.

"I had a lot of fun writing this one, and it's got some really good stuff in there. Michael Chaves, who's the director — I'm a fan of his. I am excited to see what fans think about this one and excited to be bringing Valak back," said Cooper.

Director Chaves recently told Entertainment Weekly about the new movie, including how actress Aarons brings to life the creepy villain.

"Bonnie's incredible. She can really turn it on, she really knows what's scary, and she's just so easy," he said. "It's not like she's always in this dark Nun persona — she's not the Method Nun."

Warner Bros. Pictures

About The Nun II's connection to the larger Conjuring expanded universe, the director added, "Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline. There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."



Back in 2018, Farmiga (whose sister Vera stars as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring movies) told IndieWire why she isn't a horror movie fan despite starring in several projects within the genre.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

"I do not like horror movies. I always had an amazing time on American Horror Story, [but] it actually helped me discover that I'm a very scared person," she said.

"I'm very jumpy. I scare very easily. So when you have to go play these emotions like fear and terror, I realized that comes kind of natural to me."

The Nun II is in theaters Sept. 8.