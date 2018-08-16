Yikes! The Nun Ad Pulled from YouTube Because of 'Shocking Content'

A promo for the upcoming horror film The Nun is too shocking for YouTube.

The video sharing website blocked the spooky ad after a user complained about its potentially disturbing content.

“WARNING! If you see an ad on youtube with the volume sign being turned down and nothing else, ITS A JUMPSCARE for the new NUN movie coming out. i advise you look away and/or turn down the volume if you have anxiety or just straight up hate jumpscares, pls rt to save a life,” the user wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

YouTube’s Twitter account seemed to agree and replied to the user saying it had blocked the ad for violating their “shocking content policy.”

“It’s no longer running as an ad,” Team YouTube confirmed.

Appreciate you bringing this to our attention! This ad violates our shocking content policy and it's no longer running as an ad. More info here: https://t.co/dOUocjUevh — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 14, 2018

The six-second ad shows first a volume control icon and then a startling appearance by the movie’s demon-Nun. The movie is the latest spinoff in the Conjuring series, featuring Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate who is tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania.

The Nun is set in the ’50s and explores the origins of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2.

The Nun hits theaters Sept. 7.