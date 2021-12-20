Alexander Skarsgård Sets Out to Save His Viking Mom Nicole Kidman in The Northman Trailer
Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk and Willem Dafoe star in Robert Eggers' The Northman, in theaters this April
Alexander Skarsgård is on a quest for brutal vengeance.
On Monday, Focus Features debuted the first trailer for The Northman, an upcoming gritty action movie from writer/director Robert Eggers, who previously made 2015's The Witch and 2019's The Lighthouse.
The film chronicles a young Viking prince who watches his king father (Ethan Hawke) get murdered by his uncle (Claes Bang). The prince then grows up (then played by Skarsgård, 45) and sets out to avenge his dad, save his mother (Nicole Kidman) and kill his uncle.
The Northman also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk and Willem Dafoe.
Kidman — who played Skarsgård's wife in Big Little Lies — previously spoke about signing on to do the project, telling Collider back in October 2020 before filming started, "I'm deeply committed to filmmakers that I call auteurs. They're so powerful in their visions and their abilities."
"I made that pledge when I was about 14 years old that I would travel the world and work with different nationalities in different countries and different genres with different stories," Kidman, 54, continued at the time. "That's my calling. So to have been asked to do it is a privilege. A lot of the things, as an actor, you've gotta be asked to do them. ... [The Northman] is Robert Eggers' story and his vision. I hopefully bring something to the equation but I'm there to participate and contribute."
Then in January, Kidman told Variety about making the movie during the pandemic.
"When I went to Belfast [for The Northman], I was pretty scared. People were saying, 'Oh my God, if you go, you're going to get COVID.' So I was really frightened," she recalled, "but at the same time, I had this sense of duty and I had this sense of 'this is what I do.' I'm a creative being who shows up and I put on as much protection as I could and so I did the production and we were all safe and I went, 'Okay, let's go.' "
The Northman is in theaters April 22.