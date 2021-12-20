Alexander Skarsgård Sets Out to Save His Viking Mom Nicole Kidman in The Northman Trailer

The film chronicles a young Viking prince who watches his king father (Ethan Hawke) get murdered by his uncle (Claes Bang). The prince then grows up (then played by Skarsgård, 45) and sets out to avenge his dad, save his mother ( Nicole Kidman ) and kill his uncle.

Kidman — who played Skarsgård's wife in Big Little Lies — previously spoke about signing on to do the project, telling Collider back in October 2020 before filming started, "I'm deeply committed to filmmakers that I call auteurs. They're so powerful in their visions and their abilities."

"I made that pledge when I was about 14 years old that I would travel the world and work with different nationalities in different countries and different genres with different stories," Kidman, 54, continued at the time. "That's my calling. So to have been asked to do it is a privilege. A lot of the things, as an actor, you've gotta be asked to do them. ... [The Northman] is Robert Eggers' story and his vision. I hopefully bring something to the equation but I'm there to participate and contribute."