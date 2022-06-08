"It's 100 percent in the spirit of the show," said writer/director Rob Zombie

The Munsters Are Back! See First Teaser Trailer for Rob Zombie's Movie Remake and Its 1960s 'Vibe'

Rob Zombie is reviving The Munsters.

On Wednesday, Universal 1440 Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming reimagining of the 1960s television series about the quirky family living at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rob Zombie, who has directed the gory 2007 Halloween remake among other grown-up fare, wrote and directed this PG-rated movie version of The Munsters — "now in living color," as the teaser explains, transforming the iconic characters from black-and-white to their colorized iterations.

"It's 100 percent in the spirit of the show. I didn't want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the '60s," Zombie told Entertainment Weekly.

The cast includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (Zombie's real-life wife) as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, plus Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, Sylvester McCoy and Cassandra Petersen, aka Elvira.

Munsters movie trailer Credit: Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

About the decision to make the film in color, Zombie explained to EW, "I knew that if I went in and demanded 'This movie's going to be in black-and-white or forget it!' we would not be talking about the Munsters right now, because it would have never happened."

"But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life," he continued. "They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting."

Back in October, Zombie shared a first look at the movie, which was filmed in Budapest. "Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane," he wrote at the time.