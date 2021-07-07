The Monster Squad's André Gower Shares Video from Hospital Bed After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Gower suffered a major heart attack and was taken to the emergency room with "10 minutes to spare"

The Monster Squad actor André Gower is recovering from a major heart attack.

The actor, 48, was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a heart attack that left him in the ICU. Gower, who starred as Sean Crenshaw in the 1987 comedy horror film, said his right coronary artery was "100% blocked by a giant blood clot" on Saturday when he collapsed while playing tennis with a friend.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Gower said, "Yesterday, I apparently went and had a heart attack and apparently, according to the info, it was a pretty decent one."

"I was playing tennis with my good buddy Mike, I started not feeling really well, and, long story short, after a few minutes of not getting better, my buddy Mike scooped me up in his car," he continued.

From there, the two went to urgent care where Gower was placed into an ambulance and driven over to the emergency room.

"[I] went straight to the cath lab [catheterization laboratory], so from almost the door to the ambulance to the cath lab, and had two lines put in my femoral artery and vein, they went up in through the vessels into my heart and apparently... my right coronary artery ended up being 100 percent blocked with a giant blood clot," he said.

Gower continued, "According to the people that worked on me and the excellent cath lab team, we got here with about 10 minutes to spare. If we had delayed any longer, this would be a totally different message. That's the update there, I am still in the ICU, they've just removed my two main lines, which is good, which means my heart is working adequately enough to take the pacemaker out and the lines. But we'll see in another day or two and go from there."

In a second video posted on Monday night, Gower can be seen reclining up and slightly out of breath as he sent another short message to friends and fans where he thanked them for their well-wishes, saying support "makes you feel good."

"I'm just trying to take it easy," he said, giving the camera a big thumbs up.

A GoFundMe was set up for Gower by his friends and family which has already raised over $46,000 of a $250,000 goal.

Gower's friend, actor Seth Green, also shared the link to the GoFundMe on Twitter, writing, "My longtime pal Andre Gower had a massive heart attack and emergency surgery—currently fighting hard to live- please send him love and help if you can."

According to his GoFundMe page, after a pacemaker was installed, doctors discovered another blockage in Gower called a "Widowmaker" which is "currently being monitored and a decision will be made on surgery or installing a permanent pacemaker."

"When he recovers enough to be released, [Gower] faces what many of us have unfortunately gone through: obliterating hospital bills from Cath lab, stents, pacemaker, multiple days in intensive care (ICU), urgent care, ambulance, emergency room care, numerous medications, lost work opportunities, and more," the page said. "He has a long road to recovery ahead, including long-term cardiac specialty care. But we are so, so grateful to the miracles and miraculous people who have somehow appeared at just the right moment during every stage of this devastating situation."