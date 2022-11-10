Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Have a Tense Kitchen Conversation in Clip from 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes can handle the heat.

In a clip from their new film The Menu shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the two stars engage in an intense kitchen conversation in which Taylor-Joy's character Margot asks Chef Slowik (Fiennes) if he'll "let me live" based on her answer to his question.

"Let you live? No," he responds. "Of course not. Can't you see that? That would ruin the menu."

In The Menu, Fiennes plays a mysterious chef at a highly exclusive island restaurant who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes for his guests. As Taylor-Joy's character soon comes to discover, the dining experience has some sinister twists in store.

The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney and more.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu (2022). Searchlight Pictures

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Fiennes, 59, told PEOPLE about working with Taylor-Joy, 26, on the film, saying he "loved" acting alongside her and had already been impressed by her "extraordinary" Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

"She's a beautifully natural actress," he says. "There are just sometimes when you feel the truthfulness of the person you're acting with and it really helps you. It really raises your game somehow. And she's got that."

He added of the "brilliant" cast: "Everyone was so amazingly in character. And the little relationships that were going on at each table, it was fantastic. ... I mean, I became a fan of every single actor in the film just watching them."

The Menu is in theaters Nov. 18.