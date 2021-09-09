The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Reunite with Carrie-Anne Moss

The Matrix: Resurrections premieres December 22, 2021 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max

Neo is back, and the Matrix universe is more complicated than ever.

The first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth movie in the rebooted franchise, dropped on Thursday to much excitement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer introduces a new Neo (Keanu Reeves) who has a blue pill dependency and thinks the events of the previous films are just dreams. It starts with Neo in therapy as his doctor (Neil Patrick Harris) notices he's "especially triggered" by a black cat on his desk.

"I had dreams that aren't just dreams. Am I crazy?" Neo asks, before we see flashes of his very domestic — and boring — life now.

Thankfully he soon runs into Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). They don't remember each other, but both feel like they've met before.

CARRIE-ANNE MOSS as Trinity and KEANU REEVES as Neo/Thomas Anderson in Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions’ “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS,” a Warner Bros. Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Then Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character appears with a red pill just as Neo is starting to see strange things all around him.

"Time to fly," he says, and Neo is plunged back into the world of the Matrix.

The rest of the action-packed trailer shows how Neo will do anything to reunite with Trinity and save her.

The clip ends with a prophetic line from Jonathan Groff.

"After all these years, to be going back to where it all started. Back to the Matrix," Groff's character says.

Warner Bros. recently revealed first-look footage of the upcoming blockbuster at CinemaCon, in addition to announcing that the new chapter's official title is The Matrix: Resurrections.

KEANU REEVES as Neo/Thomas Anderson in Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions’ “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Some of the scenes in the trailer were also teased in an interactive experience for fans created around the movie. The website WhatIsTheMatrix.com invites fans to choose between the fabled red or blue pills before a narration plays and a series of images flash on screen.

Choosing the red pill means a narration by Abdul-Mateen II, while the blue pill used Harris as the narrator. Both ask whether the listener is awake to the reality of the Matrix or not, much like in the film.

"This is the moment for you to show us what is real. Right now you believe it's..." Abdul-Mateen's character says when you access the site "...but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."

Meanwhile, Harris' narration strikes a different, calmer tone.

"Do you remember how you got here?" in a very Agent Smith-style timbre. "You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What's real is here and now." He then mentions the time on the clock and continues, "Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don't want anyone to get hurt, do we?"