More Than 20 Years Later, See Where The Matrix Cast Is Now
Want to know what the cast of The Matrix has been up to more than 20 years since the film's premiere? Don't bend over backwards, we did the work for you! Hint: some of them are returning for The Matrix Resurrections
Keanu Reeves
Reeves plays Neo in The Matrix franchise. As an all-powerful being and savior of mankind, his character possesses many superhuman abilities.
Since The Matrix films, Reeves has appeared in various works including The Lake House and the John Wick and Bill & Ted franchises.
Reeves reprises his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. The 57-year-old still does his own stunts 22 years later! (He jumped off a building over 40-stories high about 20 times for a scene).
Carrie-Anne Moss
Moss plays the motorcycle-riding Trinity in The Matrix franchise. Reeves and Moss have remained close friends following the film's 1999 debut.
Since The Matrix films, Moss has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies including Memento, Red Planet, and Netflix's Jessica Jones.
Moss reprises her role as Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, despite her character (and Neo) not surviving the trilogy (hence the film's title Resurrections).
The new movie will delve deeper into the love story and the romance explored between Reeves' Neo and Moss' Trinity.
Laurence Fishburne
Fishburne plays the powerful Morpheus in The Matrix franchise – a Zion operative who works to defend the city from the Machines.
Since The Matrix films, Fishburne has appeared in a variety of works including Ant-Man and the Wasp and the John Wick franchise with Reeves.
Despite starring in the original trilogy, Fishburne will not be reprising his role in The Matrix Resurrections, telling New York Magazine he has "not been invited" back.
Although Fishburne is absent in the fourth film, his character won't be since Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is slated to play Morpheus.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Pinkett Smith plays a skilled pilot named Niobe who is captain of the Logos in The Matrix sequels.
The actress originally auditioned for the part of Trinity, but didn't get it because of her lack of chemistry with Reeves.
"Keanu and I didn't, uh, really click. We just didn't have any chemistry, he and I," she explained on The Howard Stern Show.
Since The Matrix films, Pinket Smith has appeared in a variety of works including Hawthorne, Gotham, and Girls Trip. She also has her own talk show on Facebook Watch called Red Table Talk with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Pinket Smith reprises her role as a much older Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections. She also had the cast on Red Table Talk.
Hugo Weaving
Weaving plays the villainous Agent Smith who serves as the main antagonist in The Matrix franchise.
Since The Matrix films, Weaving has appeared in various works including Captain America: First Avenger, Hacksaw Ridge, and Mortal Engines.
Weaving doesn't reprise his role as Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections, despite appearing in the first three films.
While the actor did get an offer to reprise his character, the opportunity was lost through a scheduling conflict and negotiation.
Lambert Wilson
In The Matrix franchise, Wilson plays an Exile named The Merovingian who's a crime lord self-described as a "trafficker of information."
Since The Matrix films, Wilson has appeared in various works including Timeline, Catwoman, and The Hollow Crown.
Wilson reprises his role as The Merovingian in The Matrix Resurrections – who appears to be a much more disheveled version of the character (with a beard!).
Daniel Bernhardt
Bernhardt plays Agent Johnson in The Matrix franchise, only appearing in 2003's The Matrix Reloaded. The last we see of the character, he is battling with Ghost and Niobe.
Since The Matrix films, Bernhardt has appeared in various works including John Wick, The Librarians, and Logan.
Bernhardt reprises his role as Agent Johnson in The Matrix Resurrections.
Joe Pantoliano
Pantoliano plays Cypher in The Matrix franchise, a redpill on the Zion hovercraft.
Since The Matrix films, Pantoliano has appeared in various works including The Sopranos, Memento, and the Bad Boys franchise.
Pantoliano doesn't reprise his role as Cypher in The Matrix Resurrections, despite appearing in the first three films.