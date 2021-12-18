More Than 20 Years Later, See Where The Matrix Cast Is Now

Reeves plays Neo in The Matrix franchise. As an all-powerful being and savior of mankind, his character possesses many superhuman abilities.

Since The Matrix films, Reeves has appeared in various works including The Lake House and the John Wick and Bill & Ted franchises.

Reeves reprises his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. The 57-year-old still does his own stunts 22 years later! (He jumped off a building over 40-stories high about 20 times for a scene).