Brie Larson Returns as Captain Marvel and Leads a New Team in Rousing First Trailer for 'The Marvels'

The Captain Marvel sequel is in theaters Nov. 10

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 09:15 AM

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel has a few new allies.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which sees the return of Larson, 33, as Carol Danvers and unites the character with Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris for a new adventure.

An official synopsis reveals that in the film, Carol, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, "has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence."

"But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe," the synopsis adds. "When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Vellani, 20), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris, 35)."

"Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels,' " the synopsis concludes.

Brie Larson in The Marvels (2023).
Teyonah Parris in The Marvels (2023).
Iman Vellani in The Marvels (2023).
L: Caption Brie Larson in The Marvels (2023). PHOTO: Courtesy of Marvel Studios
C: Caption Teyonah Parris in The Marvels (2023). PHOTO: Courtesy of Marvel Studios
R: Caption Iman Vellani in The Marvels (2023). PHOTO: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who also made 2021's Candyman.

In September, Larson told Variety at the D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character.

"I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" the Oscar winner said with several shrugs. "I don't know, I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

Larson's comments appeared to address fan backlash her casting and character have received since she joined Marvel Studios' roster of superhero actors in 2016.

THE MARVELS
Poster for The Marvels (2023). Marvel Studios

Larson's starring role in Captain Marvel marked the MCU's first woman-led film. She reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and made uncredited cameo appearances in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

As the MCU embarks on its fifth and sixth phases, Larson is listed among the expected cast for 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars, according to IMDb.

Captain Marvel was last seen unexpectedly switching places with Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel series' post-credits scene, with Larson's character transported to Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Variety.

The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 10.

