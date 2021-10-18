Olivia Colman Is Consumed by Her Past in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter Trailer: WATCH

The Lost Daughter also stars Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard and premieres in select theaters Dec. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 31

Olivia Colman's peaceful trip turns into a dark nightmare in the trailer for her upcoming film, The Lost Daughter.

Colman, 47, stars in the Netflix drama as Leda, a college professor who is triggered by her memories as a young mother while on vacation in Greece. In the first trailer for the film released Monday, Leda settles in at the beach before her solitude is shattered by a group of fellow vacationers, two of whom are young mothers like she once was.

When one of the mothers asks her, "What were your daughters like when they were little?," Leda is visibly shaken. She replies, "I can't remember much, actually," and grips onto a shelf in front of her for support.

She later tells her, "Children are a crushing responsibility."

While little is revealed about Leda's past, she appears in brief flashbacks with her two daughters in the trailer, where Jessie Buckley plays a younger version of the character. At one point, she is seen putting on her coat, grabbing her bag, and walking out as her daughter says, "I'll give you three seconds to come back."

THE LOST DAUGHTER Credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

The official description for The Lost Daughter reads, "Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood."

The synopsis continues, "An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences."

The Lost Daughter also stars Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, and Dagmara Dominczyk. The film comes from director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who also wrote the script, which is based on the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name.

THE LOST DAUGHTER Credit: netflix

Gyllenhaal, 43, who has been married to Sarsgaard, 50, for over ten years, told PEOPLE at a September screening of The Lost Daughter that her husband was "incredible" in the film.

"My husband is just — he's incredible as an actor. He's also just an incredible man. He was great on set," Gyllenhaal shared. "I mean, I could totally rely on him. He was just beyond my wildest imagination. It really surprised me."