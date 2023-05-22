Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'

Critics said Halle Bailey's "charisma radiates off the screen" and is "all the reason that any audience should need to justify Disney revisiting this classic"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 22, 2023 10:48 AM
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Little Mermaid. Photo: Disney

Critics are overwhelmingly aligned on Halle Bailey's star-making performance in The Little Mermaid.

The 23-year-old singer/actress takes over the big screen this Friday as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of the 1989 animated musical. Her casting caused racist backlash from some online when it was announced back in 2019. Now that the reviews are out, Bailey is earning praise for her "perfect" standout performance as the iconic Disney princess.

Coleman Spilde wrote in a Daily Beast review that the movie is "so good, thanks to Halle Bailey's perfect Ariel." Spilde added, "Even when its pacing stumbles, The Little Mermaid remains magical, thanks largely to the brilliance of Bailey, who is destined to bring this iconic role to a new generation."

Variety's Peter Debruge compared Bailey's "Part of Your World" scene to Jennifer Hudson's show-stopping (and Oscar-winning) performance in 2006's Dreamgirls.

"Halle Bailey is all the reason that any audience should need to justify Disney revisiting this classic," wrote Debruge. "Director Rob Marshall found his Ariel, and together, they've made a keeper. Just wait till you hear her sing 'Part of Your World,' delivered with all the conviction of Jennifer Hudson's career-making rendition of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' "

Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
Halle Bailey. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maureen Lee Lenker, in a review for Entertainment Weekly, said Bailey is "breathtaking as Ariel": "Her rendition of 'Part of Your World' ... transmogrifies the already classic tune into something as otherworldly as undiscovered sea life. But it's her altogether human performance that makes it impossible not to fall in love with her."

While some critics may have been lukewarm on the film as a whole, they agreed Bailey shines in the lead role.

Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter said the actress "doesn't disappoint as Ariel" and added that "her performance adds edge to what is ultimately a serviceable film" and "her charisma radiates off the screen."

IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote that Bailey's casting "makes the best case for why this classic Disney tale needed to be made into a live-action affair."

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Bailey Ignored Naysayers to Take on Her Dream Role: 'I Just Think About the People Who Lift Me Up'

Added Erbland, "Just look at her face, so expressive and so open, so deeply and wonderfully human and alive. There are some things even the most lovingly rendered pieces of hand-drawn animation just can't match, and Bailey's emotive skill is one of them. (And her stunning singing? Further icing on the 'this young woman is a movie star' cake.)"

Ellen E. Jones echoed that sentiment in a review for The Guardian: "It's ironic that her casting as the titular Ariel was ever thought controversial. Bailey is both the finished film's only unmitigated triumph and the best argument for this whole live-action remake enterprise in one shimmering mermaidcore package."

The Little Mermaid — which also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and more — swims into theaters Friday.

Related Articles
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
mermaidcore: halle, heidi, naomi, renee
What Is Mermaidcore? All About the Mermaid-Inspired Fashion Trend Making a Splash This Summer
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jonah Hauer-King attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
'Little Mermaid' Star Jonah Hauer-King Says It's 'Cool to Be Mentioned in the Same Breath' as Harry Styles
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More
Rob Marshall, Halle Bailey
'Little Mermaid' Director Recalls Racist Backlash from 'Narrow-Minded People' About Casting Halle Bailey
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Ignored 'Little Mermaid' Naysayers: 'I Think About the People Who Lift Me Up' (Exclusive)
The Little Mermaid; Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Every Actress Who Played a Disney Princess in Live-Action Adaptations
Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jacob Tremblay Says He Recorded 'Little Mermaid' Part Before Hitting 'Deep-Voice Puberty' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says It Was 'Super Important' to Show Her Natural Hair in 'The Little Mermaid'