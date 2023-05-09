'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'

Kelly Rowland was among the many individuals who expressed their love for the new live-action Little Mermaid on social media

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 12:23 PM
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023). Photo: Disney

The first reactions to The Little Mermaid are in — and they're overwhelmingly positive.

On Monday, the live-action retelling of Disney's 1989 animated film, led this time by Halle Bailey as Ariel, had its world premiere in Los Angeles, after which commentary began pouring in on Twitter.

Kelly Rowland called the film "truly AN EPIC WATCH!!!", praising the music especially and writing, "You laugh, you cry, you sing along!! I know I'm gonna be singing these songs For weeks to come!!!!!!"

John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor said The Little Mermaid "really surprised" him, and is his "favorite Disney live-action remake by far."

"Halle Bailey's voice is phenomenal, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric is charming," he added. "The rest of the cast is solid. The animals still look creepy but grew on me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at The Little Mermaid Premiere in Hollywood

Felicia Wade of DiscussingFilm chimed in saying that while she believes the film "makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie ... it still struggles in the villain department."

That being said, "Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance," Wade added. "This is a little mermaid retelling like you've never seen before."

Film critic Michael Lee praised The Little Mermaid as "an enchanting reimagining that expands upon the story of the animated original with modern themes" and is carried by Bailey, 23, though he added that the movie feels "slightly overstuffed."

Additional reactions noted the film's "romantic" and "magical" feeling and praised it as everything from "charming" to "stunning," while others criticized it for being "spotty."

"It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original's magic through its timeless story & cast," Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia wrote. "Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Halle Bailey Was "Sobbing" After The Little Mermaid: "I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel"

Alongside Bailey as Ariel and British actor Hauer-King, 27, as Eric, the cast also includes McCarthy, 52, as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Diggs as Sebastian and Noma Dumezweni in a brand-new role.

At Monday's premiere, Diggs, 41, called Bailey's casting "incredible" in a conversation with PEOPLE and added, "Obviously, it's important for Black and Brown kids and for kids of all ethnicities to get to look up on the screen and feel like the story is theirs, too. I'm so thrilled about that."

The Hamilton alum, who plays Ariel's tough-shelled crab mentor in The Little Mermaid, continued, "I'm also thrilled that it is Halle, of anybody. She's wonderful."

"This is the only person who should be playing this role," he said.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

Related Articles
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film
'Little Mermaid' Featurette Shows New Footage from Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film
Melissa McCarthy's Ursula Makes a Deal with 'The Little Mermaid' in New Footage from Remake: Watch
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
Chloe Bailey Was 'Screaming' and 'Crying' When She First Saw Sister Halle in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Songs Will Be Updated to Show Prince Eric Wouldn't 'Force Himself' on Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Harry Styles ; Prince Eric 'Little Mermaid'
Harry Styles Declined Prince Eric Role in 'Little Mermaid' to Seek 'Darker' Roles, Says Director
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She Filmed 'The Little Mermaid' in Water for 13 Hours Some Days: 'Pushed Myself'
The Little Mermaid Wish Trailer
'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Unveiled by Stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy During Oscars 2023
Halle Bailey Shares Video of Young Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey Meets Young 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Josh Gad attends the Los Angele premiere for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Disney Star Josh Gad Calls Out 'Pathetic' Racist Response to Halle Bailey 'Little Mermaid' Trailer
Kids Go Viral for Their Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
Kids' Heartwarming Reactions to Seeing Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Go Viral: Watch
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
Halle Bailey debuted a new little mermaid doll made to her specification. Can we get a tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdEwLSJTZO/
Halle Bailey Reveals Newest 'Little Mermaid' Doll in Emotional Video: 'This Means So Much to Me'