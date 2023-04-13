Melissa McCarthy's Ursula Makes a Deal with 'The Little Mermaid' in New Footage from Remake: Watch

The Little Mermaid live-action film will soon be part of our world!

On Thursday, Walt Disney Studios released a behind-the-scenes featurette titled "A World Reimagined," which includes appearances from several people involved in bringing the animated story to life — like stars Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) and Awkwafina (Scuttle).

"She's hilarious and terrifying," Awkwafina, 34, says of McCarthy, 52, between preview scenes of the latter's character having her first sinister meeting with the starry-eyed teen ocean princess (Bailey, 23).

"We got a deal?" Ursula asks Ariel after presumably offering the little mermaid legs in exchange for her voice.

When the clearly hesitant Ariel doesn't respond right away, Ursula adds, "I mean, I just gave you the premium package, kid."

Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023). Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

Other segments of the featurette include director Rob Marshall and co-producer/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda praising both the cast and story, as well as original composer Alan Menken opening up about collaborating on the new film with Miranda, 43.

Bailey is also shown recording her vocals for "Part of Your World (Reprise)," which Ariel famously sings after saving Prince Eric from drowning, when a storm-ravaged shipwreck tosses him out to sea.

"Halle Bailey, when she sang for us, it was so emotional," raves Marshall, 62. "She set the bar, and no one ever surpassed it."

"This Little Mermaid reflects what it means to want something greater for yourself," Bailey says.

Halle Bailey recording music for The Little Mermaid (2023). Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

The upcoming film is a live-action retelling of the 1989 animated Disney film of the same name, which is loosely based on the 1837 Danish fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen.

In the original film, the story centers around a young mermaid named Ariel, who makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula in which she trades her voice for a pair of legs so she can be on land with Prince Eric, whom she has loved from afar.

Directed by Marshall (Chicago) and written by David Magee, the live-action movie also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Noma Dumezweni as a new character: Eric's mom, Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.