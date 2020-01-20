The Little Mermaid's New Sebastian Daveed Diggs Teases Live-Action Remake with 'Great' Cast

The Little Mermaid‘s new Sebastian is excited about the new live-action film.

Daveed Diggs, who originated the role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, spoke to PeopleTV about his upcoming role in the Disney film.

“It’s great,” Diggs, 37, said while at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday evening. “We’re sort of just getting started over there, too.”

Diggs is starring in the film with Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Megan Fox as Ursula’s human form and Idris Elba as King Triton.

Of the cast, Diggs told PeopleTV, “It’s just a great group. It’s really nice to be part of something… That’s the first movie I can remember being aware of before it came out [and] my being excited to go to the movie theater.”

Diggs recalled seeing the film with his father at the historic movie palace Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland, California.

“I just remember a big line of people waiting to get into the theater,” Diggs said.

Disney announced in July 2019 that Bailey — one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — was cast as Ariel.

Diggs’ friend and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on new music for the live-action film. In November 2016, Miranda — who named his firstborn son Sebastian — told Vulture he’s “intimidated” to work on the movie, especially because of why Disney chose him.

“Basically they were like, ‘There’s no bigger fan of this movie than you, and no bigger public supporter,'” Miranda said.

