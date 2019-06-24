The Original Lion King Cast: Where Are They Now?

The ’90s teenage heartthrob, who voiced young Simba in the classic 1994 film, continued to thrive in his acting career after the animated film hit big at the box office. Thomas went on to star in films like Man of the House and I’ll be Home for Christmas, and most famously played middle child Randy Taylor on the TV sitcom Home Improvement.

Hearts broke around the world when Thomas decided to step away from the spotlight during the height of his career. The actor expressed that he had worked long enough and wanted time to pursue other interests.

“I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old,” Thomas told PEOPLE in a 2013 interview. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.”

After attending Harvard, Columbia University and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland, Thomas headed back to Los Angeles, where he currently resides. He also recently directed his Home Improvement dad Tim Allen in an episode of Last Man Standing.