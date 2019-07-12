The Lion King Is Almost in Theaters! See Scenes from 'Circle of Life' to 'Hakuna Matata'

The Lion King is about to take over the box office — and has already dominated the Internet.

The highly-anticipated live-action remake of the 1994 classic film is in theaters next Friday and Disney hasn’t held back in sharing some of the more iconic clips from the movie.

From “Hakuna Matata” to the “Circle of Life” to some of the newest riffs between Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumba, respectively, here’s a full roundup of clips from The Lion King.

1. The classic “Hakuna Matata” — the Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner version

2. “Long Live the King”

3. “Circle of Life”

4. Pumba and Timon save Simba

5. Beyoncé as Nala

6. Behind the scenes featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover

6. Beyoncé and Donald Glover sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

The film also stars Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala), JD McCrary as Young SImba, Florence Kasumba Shenzi the hyena, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari and Eric André as Azizi — the other hyenas.

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer after Aladdin opened to higher opening weekend numbers than expected.

Aladdin clocked in with a $113 million opening weekend, bumping up the projections for the highly-anticipated Lion King that also stars James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

Image zoom Young Simba in The Lion King Disney

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

In early April, and in honor of 100 days until the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer that made fans of the original animated classic emotional.

The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.