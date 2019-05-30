The Lion King Rises! See All the Character Posters for the Live-Action Film

The Lion King is almost here and Disney has released a close-up look at the iconic characters.

New character posters for the cast include a look at Simba and Nala as young lion cubs as well as adults after they reunite. Scar and Mufasa are also featured, as well as Simba’s friends Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and Rafiki.

As well as having colorful backdrops and the character names on the posters, the well-known actors voicing them are also included with Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Donald Glover credited for their roles as the adult Nala and Simba, respectively.

The cast also includes Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; James Earl Jones reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa from the 1994 animated film; Billy Eichner as Timon; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Simba’s mother; John Kani as Rafiki and John Oliver as Zazu.

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Us actress Shahadi Wright Joseph voices the young Nala while JD McCrary voices a young Simba.

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer after Aladdin opened to higher opening weekend numbers than expected.

Aladdin clocked in with a $113 million opening weekend, bumping up the projections for the highly-anticipated Lion King starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors.

RELATED: The Lion King Is Expected to Open to Huge Numbers After Aladdin’s Big Weekend

Projections for The Lion King now have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

In early April, and in honor of 100 days until the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer that made fans of the 1994 animated classic emotional.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.