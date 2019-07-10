The Lion King First Reviews: Disney's Remake Praised as 'a Landmark Visual Experience'

Disney’s new live-action remake of its classic film The Lion King had its world premiere on Tuesday night at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — and critics are already singing it praises!

The film already broke box-office records weeks before its release posting the second-highest ticket first day sales of the year, second only to Avengers: Endgame. It joins Disney’s new slate of live-action film remakes, which includes Aladdin, Dumbo and, soon, The Little Mermaid.

The cast includes Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala, respectively, as well as Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; James Earl Jones reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa from the 1994 animated film; Billy Eichner as Timon; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Simba’s mother; John Kani as Rafiki and John Oliver as Zazu.

Following the premiere, critics took to Twitter, and its safe to say many of them left the theatre blown away, praising the live-action remake as “a landmark visual experience” that will “change how we look at movies forever.”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever. As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my makeup off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba. pic.twitter.com/YBpncCVowz — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) July 10, 2019

The Lion King is expected to be the movie of the summer and projections have it at a $180-$200 million debut over the July 19 weekend, according to Box Office magazine.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.