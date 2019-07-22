The Lion King Officially Had the Highest July Opening Weekend Ever with $185 Million

The Lion King rules all.

Over the weekend, Disney’s remake of the iconic 1994 animated film dominated the box office, earning an estimated $185 million at 4,725 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The remake marked the highest scoring domestic launch ever for a PG-rated film. To add to that success, the Beyoncé-lead film also scored the highest July film opening ever.

The Lion King — which also features the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard and Billy Eichner — is expected to continue that success overseas with another $269.4 million between Friday and Sunday. In China, the film has grossed $98 million since its theatrical debut last week, which totals to about $531 million worldwide.

Despite the film’s huge financial success, the critical reception has not been as widely favorable, receiving mixed reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes‘ critical consensus wrote that the film is a “by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved.”

Trailing The Lion King in terms of box-office numbers this past weekend comes Spider-Man: Far From Home, which earned $21 million between Friday and Sunday, followed by Toy Story 4, which brought home $14.6 million.

The Lion King is in theaters now.