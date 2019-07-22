The Lion King Officially Had the Highest July Opening Weekend Ever with $185 Million

The remake marked the highest scoring domestic launch ever for a PG-rated film

By Eric Todisco
July 22, 2019 08:42 AM

The Lion King rules all.

Over the weekend, Disney’s remake of the iconic 1994 animated film dominated the box office, earning an estimated $185 million at 4,725 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The remake marked the highest scoring domestic launch ever for a PG-rated film. To add to that success, the Beyoncé-lead film also scored the highest July film opening ever.

The Lion King — which also features the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard and Billy Eichner — is expected to continue that success overseas with another $269.4 million between Friday and Sunday. In China, the film has grossed $98 million since its theatrical debut last week, which totals to about $531 million worldwide.

Beyonce 
Kwaku Alston/Disney

RELATED: Billy Eichner Talks Singing on a Lion King Track with Beyoncé: It’s ‘Bizarre and Insanely Cool

Despite the film’s huge financial success, the critical reception has not been as widely favorable, receiving mixed reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes‘ critical consensus wrote that the film is a “by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved.”

The Lion King 
Disney

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Excitedly Reacts to Beyoncé’s Shout-Out on The Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack

Trailing The Lion King in terms of box-office numbers this past weekend comes Spider-Man: Far From Home, which earned $21 million between Friday and Sunday, followed by Toy Story 4, which brought home $14.6 million.

The Lion King is in theaters now.

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.