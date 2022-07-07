"It's an honor to get to share Joanne [Woodward] and Paul [Newman]'s inspiring life and love story," says The Last Movie Stars director Ethan Hawke

See Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Love Story Explored in Trailer for The Last Movie Stars

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's love story is set to be explored in the upcoming 6-part Max Original documentary The Last Movie Stars, with all chapters streaming July 21 on HBO Max.

PEOPLE has an exclsuive look at the trailer for film, directed by Ethan Hawke with Martin Scorsese executive producing, that "celebrates the enigmatic personas, incredible talent and love story of" Woodward, 91, and Newman, who were married for 50 years before his death in 2008 at age 83.

"Central to" the film "is a long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern," a release states.

The release adds, "At Newman's request, Stern interviewed close friends, family and artistic collaborators Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, Joanne Woodward and others for a planned memoir."

"Newman was also interviewed by Stern," the release continues. "They discussed his youth, his first marriage with Witte, his romance and life with Woodward, his personal demons and the gut-wrenching loss of his son, Scott."

Photos from the book "Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool" Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward photoshoot for U.S.I.A cover, September 1964 Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward | Credit: Milton H. Greene

"Hawke also interviewed some of Newman's daughters for insights into their parents and Hawke's contemporary interviews with Sally Field and Martin Scorsese explore what made Woodward's and Newman's singular careers, and relationship, so inspiring," the release adds. "The result, delivered in six parts, is a thoughtful, revealing documentary of lives well and fully lived."

Says Hawke, 51, in the release, "It's an honor to get to share Joanne and Paul's inspiring life and love story with audiences this summer." He adds, "I'm especially thrilled that a project we've poured so much heart and soul into now has its home at HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary artform."

In a statement obtained by Deadline back in September 2020, Hawke said he would deliver a "rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds."

Woodward and Newman met in 1953 while they were both working on the Broadway romantic drama Picnic. They worked together again in the 1957 film The Long, Hot Summer. A year later, Newman had divorced his first wife, Jackie Witte, and married Woodward.

The couple built their life outside of Hollywood, settling in Westport, Connecticut, where they raised their three daughters together: Elinor, Melissa and Claire. Newman also had three children by Witte: son Scott, who died in 1978, and daughters Susan and Stephanie.

Newman and Woodward were known for their balance of work, family, their involvement in politics and charity, including the creation of Newman's Own, the famous salad dressing, which directs all its contributions to charity.

The actors remained married for 50 years before Newman's death in 2008 at 83 after a long battle with cancer.