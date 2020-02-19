The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney Is Engaged to Girlfriend Mia Scholink

Image zoom Joel and Mia Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Joel Courtney put a ring on it!

On Tuesday, the Kissing Booth actor announced that got engaged to his girlfriend Mia Scholink on Valentine’s Day. The couple each shared photos on their Instagram pages of the moment Courtney, 24, popped the question.

“I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it,” Courtney wrote, adding a number of hastags and then writing, “Stay tuned! Sooooooo much more to come!!!”

Scholink’s post included photos of the couple showing off the bride-to-be’s Brilliant Earth engagement ring. “ENGAGED to my best friend!!! 💍 Can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote.

Several celebrities commented on Courtney’s post to give the couple their best wishes, including Courtney’s Kissing Booth costar Joey King.

“CANT WAIT TO BE THE RING BEARER!!!!!!!!!!! No but for real, I’m so happy for you two, you’re going to build the most beautiful life together. Cheers to your love ❤️,” King, 20, wrote.

The Instagram account for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth also commented, writing, “our hearts😍😍😍.”

Said The Fosters star Meg DeLacy, “Happy for you Joel,” with four heart emojis.

Courtney and Scholink recently attended the premiere for Netflix’s hit rom-com film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. While posing on the red carpet for photos, Courtney looked sharp in a black and blue suit, while Scholink opted for a dark blue dress.

Courtney will reprise his role as Lee in The Kissing Booth sequel. The original film follows the story of teenager Elle (King) whose budding romance with a high school senior, Noah (Jacob Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother, Lee (Courtney) in jeopardy.

The film is based on a book of the same name by Beth Reekles.

King teased the sequel in July telling PEOPLE what fans could expect.

“So many fan favorites are back and you can expect a lot of crazy things to happen in Elle and Lee’s friendship, as well as in Noah and Elle’s relationship,” she said.

Courtney previously starred in the lead role in the 2011 sci-fi film Super 8. His television credits include roles in the CW series The Messengers, which ran for only one season in 2015, as well as one episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.