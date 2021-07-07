The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: Elle Evans Faces Difficult Decision in Final Summer Before College

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer is here!

A sneak peek of the third installment of Netflix's popular rom-com franchise premiered Tuesday, and fans just might fall in love. Starring Joey King as Elle Evans, latest film follows her final few months before college. Original cast members Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald all return in their recurring roles.

This time, Elle finds herself with a new predicament on her hands during her last summer at the beach house: does she attend Berkley or Harvard? Ultimately, she knows it will have an impact on at least one person she cares about.

"When you decide to escape reality, eventually you're going to have to come back to it," she teased in the trailer. "I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy."

Through the rest of the preview, Elle grapples the decision while tackling a "Beach Bucket List" she created as a child, with the goal of completing it by the time she heads off to school.

Netflix announced the 2021 premiere date for The Kissing Booth 3 last July. The movie, based on the series by Beth Reekles, was filmed simultaneously with the sequel (which premiered in July 2020) in South Africa, according to a statement from the streaming service.

The original film, which debuted in 2018, focused on Elle and her ever-changing relationships with long-time friend Lee (Courtney) and his older brother Noah (Elodri). In the first movie, Elle and Noah explored a forbidden romance after accidentally smooching at a kissing booth in school, and their attempts to not hurt Lee with the news.

In The Kissing Booth 2, a handsome new classmate named Marco (Zakhar Perez) entered the picture. His presence complicated things as Elle coped with her evolving relationships with both Noah and Lee.