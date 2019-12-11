The Irishman Has Been Streamed by Over 26 Million Netflix Accounts in 7 Days, Company Claims

Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman is off to a pretty good debut on Netflix.

The streaming giant released viewership numbers for the mob epic, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

“My friends, I’ve got some news from the big guy at the top: THE IRISHMAN was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally — within its first 7 days on Netflix,” a twitter account for the streamer revealed.

The movie has a three-and-a-half-hour runtime and follows De Niro’s Frank Sheeran as he maintains his ties with the Bufalino crime family and his possible involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa.

Based on the Charles Brandt novel I Heard You Paint Houses, the movie is set in post-World War II America and goes into the world of organized crime.

While Netflix is famous for keeping viewership data closely guarded, the streaming giant has been releasing more and more lenient with sharing its eye-popping numbers.

In October, Netflix, which reportedly has more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, released its viewership data from October 2018 to September 2019 to shareholders, and the report was obtained by The New York Times and Deadline.

By Netflix’s data, a single viewership qualifies as someone having watched at least 70 percent of a movie or episode.

With 80 million views, Bird Box easily took the no. 1 spot for Netflix’s programming. The film, starring Sandra Bullock, was released in December to huge numbers from the start and was one of the first original titles Netflix released data about.

Behind Bird Box as Netflix’s second most-watched film was Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler‘s comedy Murder Mystery, with 73 million views.

The Irishman is streaming on Netflix now.