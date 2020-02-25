The Invisible Man Garners Positive Reviews, Elisabeth Moss Praised as ‘Magnetic’

Elisabeth Moss’ new horror film, a reboot of The Invisible Man, has been met with overall praise ahead of its Friday release date.

The Invisible Man follows Moss’ character Cecilia as she escapes from an abusive relationship and then finds out that her ex has died by suicide — or has he? When Cecilia begins noticing an unsettling presence around her, it’s soon clear that he is not dead but has found a way to make himself invisible.

“This is the expertly told, horrifying story of an abusive relationship filtered through the lens of a classic horror movie monster,” William Bibbiani wrote for The Wrap.

Bibbiani said the reboot, directed by Leigh Whannell (Saw), is quite different from the 1933 movie of the same name in that it “cares a hell of a lot more about the title villain’s victims than it does about the old invisible bastard.”

Image zoom

The original Invisible Man centers on a man who discovers a new drug that makes him invisible and embarks on a violent rampage.

Many reviewers have pointed to how the 2020 version is particularly timely — the film “feels almost karmically synched to the week of the Harvey Weinstein verdict,” Owen Gleiberman noted in Variety. Weinstein was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual assault on Monday after being accused of abuse and harassment by more than 80 women.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss on Her Relationship with Scientology: ‘You Can’t Take Away’ My Right to ‘Believe’

“The traumatic power of Moss’s performance is that she acts out the convulsive desperation and rage of a woman who is being terrorized and, at the same time, totally not believed about it, even by those closest to her,” the Variety review continued. “She’s every woman who’s ever had to fight to be heard because her ordeal wasn’t ‘visible.’”

Image zoom

Image zoom

Critic Phil De Semlyn praised Moss as “magnetic” in The Invisible Man and said her performance is able to “cover the bits” of the film that aren’t perfect.

“It’s not flawless — the supporting characters are thinly sketched and intrepid plotholers will have a field day — but it’s surprisingly smart and, crucially, it has Elisabeth Moss to cover the bits that aren’t,” he wrote in Time Out.

The Invisible Man hits theaters Feb. 28